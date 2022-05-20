New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour and Glory on the occasion of International Women Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

As rightly said by William Osler, "The best preparation for tomorrow is to do today's work superbly well." The saying goes perfectly with Sugeeta Madan, a diligent professional. Due to her exceptional know-how and world-class knowledge, she can aptly be called the pioneer of Human capital strategy and a Transformational coach and Mentor.

Also Read | MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 69.

Her story is the stuff of dreams. Sugeeta dreamt big and toiled hard to ensure those dreams become her reality. Born and soaked up in the foothills of Uttarakhand, Dehradun Sugeeta lived her first ten years of life around the scenic surrounding, later she moved to Ambala Cantt and thereafter to Delhi for her further studies. Yet her middle-class family heritage was never too far away. She felt managerial skills in her veins and consequently she was seen work closely with technology incubation units and startups and raising them over the ground by designing and implementing an efficient people strategy.

"I strongly believe that all of us are capable of greatness. No matter what situation we are in at the present moment, it is our duty and responsibility towards ourselves to curate an environment that helps us to become extraordinary," asserted Sugeeta, she stepped up for greater heights after professionally working for more than 2 decades in Human Resources as well as Human Capital Strategy.

Also Read | Baby Formula Alternatives: From Soy to Cow Milk, Can You Feed Other Types of Milk to Infants?.

With a career spanning over three decades, seven organizations she established her own venture The Tree of Zeal, a wide spectrum of corporate and personal coaching consulting and training programs. She has always been an inspiration since her youth and her professional career. "I help people Reinvent Themselves and Reclaim Their Lives, I am lucky that I continue to work in areas specific to people strategy and start-ups. As a Leadership Coach and Transformation Mentor, not only do I get to do what is close to my heart, but it also gives me immense satisfaction to be working in areas I am passionate about and which are aligned to my personal goals," added Sugeeta.

With more than 25 years of professional experience, Sugeeta has been very active in working closely with people and helping them achieve excellence in their life and career and business. Elucidating further she goes on, "the biggest chain of challenges started post marriage. In my quest to make a place for myself in the house and hearts of my husband and in-laws, I ended up compromising on all fronts for over three decades. It was an extremely challenging task to deal with the shame arising out of ridicule and mistreatment while I started to work outside the house and grow as a working professional in a fairly well-paying position."

However, there was a time when being a woman, Sugeeta had tough choices to make. An internal struggle between being a full-time wife or pursuing a business career has been a barrier to climb the corporate ladder faster. "I have faced lack of being taken seriously on many occasions. As a person who liked to share unconventional ideas that simplify matters, I have been told off many times to keep my ideas to myself, or not shake the system or to take it easy. However, I am happy to see that things are changing and have evolved a lot over the years."

Probably the most important nugget Sugeeta shares with us is regarding her strength. "The qualities I attribute my success in life are the willingness to learn and implement new things and a never say die attitude. When I was seriously ill a few years ago, I started reading about and experimenting with alternate healing methodologies and associated systems. I was convinced that I would overcome my health challenges and will recover completely. Not only did I recover, but I ended up venturing into a new area of business and put in all the required efforts to make it a success," sums up Sugeeta. To know more about Sugeeta, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)