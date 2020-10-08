New Delhi [India] October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sujan is delighted to announce that they have been recognized in the Conde Nast Traveller's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards celebrating the world's best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports and cruises ranked by Travellers.

Conde Nast Traveller announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Sujan The Serai & Sujan Jawai having both been voted in the Top 15 resorts in all of Asia, ranking 11th and 13th respectively.

Rajmahal Palace, for when it was still part of Sujan's collection, has also been voted as one of the Top 15 hotels in India, a fitting accolade to conclude Sujan's excellent and exciting tenure which re-launched this very special Royal Palace.

More than 715,000 Conde Nast Traveller readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

"The results of this year's survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of meaningful travel experience," said Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Conde Nast Traveller.

"The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can't wait to have next," he added.

The Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveller's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and was celebrated in the November issue of Conde Nast Traveller US and UK print editions.

