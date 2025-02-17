ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17: The National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) has announced the appointment of Sumit Agarwal as a member of its Ethical Committee. Sumit, a dedicated advocate for inclusion and disability rights, will work closely with NILD to further its mission of creating equal opportunities and ensuring the highest ethical standards in care and rehabilitation.

Sumit brings valuable experience from his roles as an Icon of the Election Commission of India, SDG Ambassador for Diversity and Inclusion, and Mentor of Change for NITI Aayog. His journey as an individual with cerebral palsy has been a story of resilience and commitment to promoting accessibility and inclusion for all. Through his advocacy, he has supported countless initiatives that aim to empower marginalized communities.

Speaking about his appointment, Sumit said, "I am honoured to contribute to NILD's critical work in advancing inclusion and equality. This is a shared effort, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to build a future where everyone, regardless of ability, is empowered to thrive."

In his role on the Ethical Committee, Sumit will provide guidance and support to uphold ethical practices in the care and treatment of individuals with locomotor disabilities. His involvement underscores NILD's dedication to engaging with individuals who share its commitment to fostering an inclusive society.

The National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), located in Kolkata, is a leading organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and empowerment of individuals with locomotor disabilities. Established by the Government of India, NILD offers comprehensive medical, therapeutic, and educational support, alongside innovative research and training programs. The institute is steadfast in its mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, enabling them to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

