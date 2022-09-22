New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/ATK): There are certain criteria to be chosen by a large number of the public, it is always tricky but what's trickier is that being chosen by new crypto users. A beginner usually has no idea what to look for in crypto exchange and their main requirement is usually a platform that is user-friendly, easier to use, and where they can get all the important information.

Suncrypto is a new startup that has gained a lot of attention from people because of its simplicity and user-friendly interface. This startup was launched in July 2021 and within a 1-year duration, they have gained 8 lakh plus active users. The thing that we need to notice is that this startup is quite famous among beginners who are trying to make their way in crypto investing. After talking with the co-founder and CTO of Suncrypto about these things he said " the key to the success of this Startup is its Simplicity and Trustworthiness. He mentioned that they started this company for all the average Indians who needed a simple and easy-to-use platform but we were not sure that simplicity will be such a growth factor for us that right now we have 8 lakh plus active users' '.

Let's talk about some of the features that are offered by Suncrypto to its users which makes it suitable to use for beginners as well as the advanced traders

UI user interfaceThe UI user interface is so user-friendly that it is suitable for all age groups to use, from a teenager to old people because crypto is so trending that all age groups are showing big interest in that. The features are so easy to use that it is perfect for a beginner where the person can start using with no prior experience and knowledge of crypto.

150 plus coinEvery exchange offers crypto but very few of them are offering varieties in India. With Suncrypto you can invest in more than 150 crypto coins as they offer you such a good variety. All the cryptos that are available to use on Suncrypto are not chosen based on popularity only but on many factors to make investing in proper coins easier.

Easy to use As mentioned above it's so easy to use the Suncrypto applications, and in case you get stuck with any kind of problem the support team is available to help you out in every process of your smart investing.

Super fast KYC KYC is an important part of making an account on any exchange but Suncrypto provides super fast KYC processes where you won't have to wait for days to get your account verified. Suncrypto saves you from the frustrating waiting periods of account approval.

Instant withdrawal and depositAnother great feature of Suncrypto is that deposits and withdrawals can be done in just a few clicks. It is so easy to buy and sell cryptos on their platform.

INR buys and sells On the Suncrypto platform, you will get to INR buy and sell the cryptos. It is such a good option that it saves your time and money because Suncrypto is a centralized exchange where you can directly buy crypto by depositing your money on the exchange. A decentralized exchange will make you first a stable coin from the fiat money and with that stablecoin, you will get to buy the desired crypto. If we talk about comparative analysis the prices offered in the decentralized exchanges are a little higher than the centralized ones. So you can buy the crypto at a cheaper price on Suncrypto.

Maximum Security

Security is the biggest priority for Suncrypto, as said by the founder of Suncrypto Umesh Kumar "The security of users' assets, cryptocurrencies, and private data is of the utmost importance to Suncrypto. It is consistently affirmed that the security protocols are current and resistant to any threat from the outside. The security precautions are continually reviewed and enhanced by our team. We use DDoS protection, geographically dispersed cold wallets, routine stress testing procedures, and multi-signature authentications to maintain top-notch security." Recently Suncrypto enhanced their security levels after collaborating with the Ledger security company and the Ledger will be providing the insurance of 150 million to Suncrypto users.

Providing relevant information to its usersSuncrypto focuses on educating and informing its users about cryptocurrency and the ongoing events happening in the crypto market. That's why Suncrypto has made sure to provide all the information on its social media account in form of posts, there are blogs, and articles, and currently the team is working on creating a complete module along with quizzes to teach their users the basis to advance level about the cryptocurrency on their Suncrypto academy website.

Suncrypto is one of the best exchanges in India and its leading approach will make it even bigger with time. A user should do their crypto market research before investing and interacting in any exchange and cryptocurrency.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

