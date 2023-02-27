Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): SUN Mobility, the leading provider of universal energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), showcased a lineup of innovative urban mobility products and solutions at the G20 Deep Tech Conference held at the IISc Incubation Centre, Bengaluru on Saturday. As part of the exhibit, SUN Mobility displayed its Quick Interchange Station (QIS): a battery-swap station to swap depleted batteries, SWAP X: a newly launched, compatible battery dispensing unit, an electric two-wheeler, and a Piaggo e-auto that runs on SUN Mobility's Smart Batteries.

The company also received a visit from the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at its facility in Bengaluru on Sunday to showcase India's innovations and contributions to mobility and energy solutions for the world.

The products and solutions showcased by SUN Mobility at the G20 event demonstrate advanced technology solutions available for the masses at affordable rates, 'Made in India, for the world'. SUN Mobility was happy to demonstrate our cutting-edge tech to global leaders like the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta. The company's Smart Batteries are interoperable across all vehicles equipped with the SUN Mobility swapping technology. Aligned with the G20 event theme of financial inclusion and exports, SUN Mobility's displays at the exhibit speak for scalable solutions that come with affordability.

"Financing for sustainable urban development is a serious real-world challenge that several countries want to address. As part of the G20 Deep Tech Conference in Bangalore, we showcased some of the most scalable and financially viable cleantech solutions that SUN Mobility offers. It is our DNA to indigenously build technologies and solutions that revolutionize not only urban mobility across the world, but also advance financial inclusion, and viability and positively impact the economy," said Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility.

A day after the G20 event, SUN Mobility also welcomed the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and high-level delegates from Germany to its facility in Bangalore. During the one-hour visit, Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility, along with Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility discussed with German Chancellor about India's cleantech aspirations and how the country is leading the electric mobility transition with cutting-edge innovations and solutions that are designed in India, for the world.

"Today, India stands at the forefront of electric mobility solutions and is bolstering the shift to clean energy transition. As the world comes together to embrace the electric mobility transformation, India is innovating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and available to the masses. It was a privilege to engage with Olaf Scholz and the German delegation on the advanced sustainable energy solutions we build in India, for the world," said Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility.

Speaking of the event on Sunday, the spokesperson for Chancellor Scholz said, "The Chancellor visited SUN Mobility, a company that offers comprehensive e-mobility solutions. He was introduced to the unique "battery swapping" concept, wherein commercial two-and-three wheelers do not need long charging times but can swap out their batteries in an instant. This is all the more important as two-and-three wheelers cause the majority of carbon emissions in the mobility sector in India. Innovative concepts such as SUN Mobility's, which are affordable and tailored to the Indian market, are vital when it comes to a global shift towards greener mobility. In the future SUN Mobility could partner with German companies and possibly bring their concept to the European market. Already the German company Bosch has a 20 per cent stake in SUN Mobility, a further symbol of Indo-German partnership in green mobility."

SUN Mobility continues to transform urban mobility through offerings such as Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Battery as a Service (BaaS). The company also recently launched franchise models to empower micro-entrepreneurs. The organization is committed to creating and offering solutions that are affordable, scalable, and adaptable across geographies and masse.

SUN Mobility is a global leader in providing universal energy infrastructure and services to the transport sector enabling electric vehicles to be refueled in a faster, cheaper, and more convenient way; thereby helping the mass adoption of electric vehicles globally and transition to a sustainable, pollution-free future.

Founded in 2017, SUN Mobility is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, both pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is co-founded by Chetan Maini, the founder of Reva Electric Car Company, which is now Mahindra Electric, Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group, and Ajay Goel, Co-founder & Executive Director. In 2019, Bosch invested in SUN Mobility and has been a strategic partner in accelerating the technological evolution of the company. Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trading organization, is also a strategic investor in the company. SUN Mobility's energy solution, deployed at Swap Points™, leverages its interoperable battery-swapping technology by means of a Smart Battery, Quick Interchange Station, and Smart Network. The organization is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities, and automotive OEMs across all platforms including 2 and 3-wheelers to challenge the status quo with an economical, scalable, and smarter way forward. SUN Mobility has deployed nearly 370 Stations at Swap Points™ in more than 18 cities in India, powering over 18,000 battery swaps per day.

For more information, please visit www.SUNmobility.com.

