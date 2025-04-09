VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Sunfox Technologies, known for their hand-held AI-ECG machines, has been awarded as Startup Maharathi in Health & Bio Track during Startup Mahakumbh 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. They won the prestigious title at the Startup Maharathi Challenge 2025, positioning them as a leading innovator in the health-tech space.

Selected after a rigorous multi-phase evaluation, the recognition was officially announced at the Startup Mahakumbh Recognition Ceremony on April 5, 2025, where industry leaders and dignitaries celebrated the nation's most promising startups. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal conferred this award to cofounders of Sunfox.

Celebrated Shark, Piyush Bansal, also commended the device in his panel and the role it plays in saving lives during Kedarnath Yatra. He mentioned that Spandan is his best investment from Shark Tank till now: "I am very happy to see the growth and how innovation is saving lives."

"This award is a huge milestone for us," said Rajat Jain, Founder of Sunfox Technologies. "It strengthens our resolve to continue building solutions that save lives and bring quality healthcare within everyone's reach."

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 brought together thousands of startups, investors, and industry stakeholders, serving as a national platform to showcase innovation and talent across sectors. Sunfox's achievement stands as a testament to its pioneering role in India's med-tech ecosystem.

About Sunfox Technologies:

Sunfox Technologies is committed to making advanced healthcare tools accessible to all. Their flagship product, Spandan ECG, is a portable and affordable ECG device that is transforming heart health monitoring, particularly in remote and rural areas. By focusing on innovation and impact, Sunfox aims to bridge healthcare gaps and save lives.

