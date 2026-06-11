Business News | SunGarner Energies Reports Strong FY 2025-26 Growth, Strengthens Position in India's Renewable Energy Sector

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: SunGarner Energies Ltd., a growing player in India's renewable energy and energy storage industry, announced strong standalone financial performance for FY2025-26, reflecting robust business growth, operational excellence, and continued commitment towards sustainable energy innovation.

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The Company reported significant year-on-year growth across key financial and operational parameters during FY2025-26.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights - FY2025-26

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* Revenue from Operations registered strong year-on-year growth of approximately 157.8%.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) recorded substantial growth of approximately 253% compared to FY2024-25.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) also witnessed strong year-on-year growth of approximately 253%, reflecting enhanced profitability and improved operational strength.

The Company reported notable improvement in operational efficiency and working capital management through reduction in trade receivables, strengthening of cash flows, and enhanced productivity.

Consolidated Performance Highlights - FY2025-26

The Group also delivered strong consolidated financial performance during FY2025-26, demonstrating the continued strengthening of its business operations and growth across key segments.

* Consolidated Revenue recorded year-on-year growth of approximately 122%.

* Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by approximately 131% compared to FY2024-25.

* Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) recorded robust growth of approximately 131%, underscoring the Group's enhanced earnings capacity and strong financial momentum during the year.

Driven by its vision of "Empowering Progress Through Renewable Energy Innovation," SunGarner Energies continued to strengthen its presence across multiple clean energy and advanced power solution verticals, including:

* Solar EPC and distributed solar solutions

* Solar Power Plant development and execution (rooftop, ground-mounted, and utility-scale projects)

* Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Lithium-ion solutions

* Advanced power electronics and solar inverter solutions

* Solar asset development and integrated clean energy businesses

The Company highlighted its growing capabilities in advanced BESS manufacturing with indigenous Battery Management Systems (BMS), solar asset development expertise, IPP-based renewable energy projects, rooftop and ground-mounted solar power solutions, and strong in-house R&D and manufacturing infrastructure for solar inverters and lithium battery systems.

SunGarner Energies remains focused on sustainable and profitable growth through disciplined execution, operational excellence, innovation-driven expansion, and continuous strengthening of governance and execution capabilities.

With the renewable energy and energy storage industry witnessing rapid expansion and increasing adoption across India, the Company aims to further strengthen its market position through technology-led growth and long-term stakeholder value creation.

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