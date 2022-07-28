Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI/PNN): Get ready for disruption in the world of Content and Creative experiences. Content Engineers, a creative studio, the brainchild of industry pioneers Saurabh Varma and Utpaal Acharya, has collaborated with Suniel Shetty's Media and Entertainment arm, FTC Talent Media and Entertainment, to create a slate of incredible entertainment.

Saurabh and Utpaal together bring the experience of marketing and distributing more than 2000 films in their career span of over 25 years with studios like Reliance, Jio Studios, Sony Pictures and theatre chains like INOX, PVR and Cinepolis.

This association is set to create tech-driven, immersive content, films and web series set against the backdrop of grass-rooted Indian stories and its people; apart from creating IPs in the form of reality-based shows, fiction and non-fiction narrative and merchandise surrounding it.

As an entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty is the mastermind behind the FTC Talent app that was awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, aimed at giving access and work to our immense talent from across the country. Here actors can record and send their auditions through the app from any part of the world.

The actor-entrepreneur also kickstarted Horses Stable Junior, a funding platform for young entrepreneurs with the support and goodwill of Hon. Prime Minister, Niti Aayog and the Atal Incubation Centre.

Confirming the collaboration, filmmaker Saurabh Varma, CCO, Content Engineers, elaborates, "Our attempt is to bring together the best creative and commercial minds of the industry to create stories that are born out of Indian soil and make them palatable to a global audience. Indian sweat and brain power rule the world in every field; these are proud stories for us. With this in mind, we've also set up a writers' lab that consists of writers from Metros to the smallest of towns in India and ex-pats globally; to source and create heart-warming stories."

Utpaal Acharya, CEO, Content Engineers, adds, "An innovative concept like Horse Stable helps create opportunities for start-ups and carries forward our Hon. PM's vision. We plan to create many more such IPs, keeping in mind the relationships Suniel has built over the years across all languages and regions. With a testimony to his impeccable image and the relationships he brings to the table, we hope to exploit different markets. Content Engineers FTC Mediatech company is aimed at developing disruptive and immersive concepts where consumption will be more personal, even customized."

A sentiment that was echoed by the actor-producer Suniel Shetty who added, "I like that both Saurabh and Utpaal have so much to offer in terms of experience, ideas, strategy, planning and building a robust entertainment vertical. Content Engineers and FTC will focus on family values, inspiring Indian stories with entertainment at its core; while also creating avenues and character stories for the Metaverse and Web 3.0. From creating fan-based comics, games, and merchandise to non-fiction content in entertainment and sport, there is a lot in the offing. Get ready for the mother of all disruptions. We are going to create content that'll wow the world."

