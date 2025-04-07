VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Get ready for an action-packed cinematic treat as Sunny Deol's high-energy entertainer Bhaiyaji Superhit returns to the big screen on 10th April 2025. The much-anticipated re-release of this cult action-comedy promises to bring back the electrifying performance of Deol in his classic mass entertainer avatar.

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiyaji Superhit boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raftaar, Vijay Raaz, and Manoj Joshi. The film is a thrilling mix of action, comedy, and drama, making it a perfect Bollywood entertainer for fans of all generations.

Produced by Mahendra Dhariwal under the Metro Movies Productions banner and presented by Om Shanti Creations & Hanwant Khatri, Bhaiyaji Superhit is all set to recreate its magic in theaters once again.

Producer Mahendra Dhariwal expressed his excitement, stating, "The re-release of 'Bhaiyaji Superhit' is a tribute to the fans who have loved and supported this film over the years. Sunny Deol's powerful screen presence, combined with a gripping storyline, guarantees an action-packed experience that audiences won't want to miss."

With Sunny Deol's intense action sequences, powerful dialogues, and entertaining storyline, Bhaiyaji Superhit is expected to make a strong mark at the box office yet again.

Save the date - 10th April 2025! Relive the magic of Bhaiyaji Superhit and witness Bollywood action at its finest!

