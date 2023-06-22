NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: SuperBottoms, the pioneer of cloth diapering in India, today announced the launch of Easy Clean Top Sheets - India's only Dry Feel diaper liner. The product has been introduced post extensive research conducted amongst India's largest parenting community - The Parent Tribe.

Also Read | Delhi Temple Encroachment Row: AAP Slams LG VK Saxena for Ordering Anti-Encroachment Drive on Mandawali Temple’s Portion, Demands His Removal.

The survey focused on understanding the concerns and apprehension around using cloth diapers. The report highlighted that a significant 54.3 per cent of current users still find maintaining a cloth diaper cumbersome while traveling and 24.8 per cent expressed hesitation towards poop cleaning.

As a leader in the sustainable baby and mom care market, SuperBottoms is taking the commitment towards conscious innovation even further with India's 1st Biodegradable Disposable Diaper Liner. These Easy Clean Top Sheets are entirely biodegradable, unscented, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic that are designed to keep the infants dry and bacteria-free for 12 hours. The super thin plant-based liner sheets are primarily made from PLA, which is typically derived from fermented plant starch, such as corn, cassava, sugarcane, or sugar beet pulp - making the sheets completely biodegradable.

Also Read | Germany Braces for Tornados as ‘Lambert’ Arrives.

Commenting on the new launch, Pallavi Utagi, the CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms said, "We have seen that even though parents understand and acknowledge that cloth diapering is better for their child as well as the planet, the perceived cumbersomeness and hassle often becomes a roadblock in making the switch. This is the first time that we as a brand are foraying into the disposable segment but without compromising on our commitment towards sustainability and conscious parenting. We hope that our step of intertwining comfort and convenience can enable parents to consciously choose what is best for the baby, themselves, and our world."

Once the diaper liner is placed on the cloth diaper, it holds all the solid waste. At the time of change, one can dispose of it in a bin and seamlessly wash the cloth diaper shell hassle-free. Apart from being convenient, this process is very economical. One 100 liners pack is only for Rs 359/-, making the cost of each use mere INR Rs 3.5. Now, there is no excuse to avoid rash-free conscious diapering.

By developing not just India's but WORLD's simplest-ever cloth diaper - SuperBottoms the only CPSIA-certified brand created a product that brings the best of both worlds in one amazing diaper! With one-size-fits-all functionality, SuperBottoms enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to 3 years. Apart from this, born from other diapering needs for the baby are one-of-their-kind products like Dry Feel Langot, Diaper Pants, Potty-Training Pants, India's maximum absorbent Period Underwear- MaxAbsorb™, and many others.

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90 per cent of whom are mothers, it's trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with pure cotton, it is very gentle and safe on the baby's delicate skin. With one-size-fits-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to 3 years. A leader in the cloth diaper category in India, it's also a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. superbottoms.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)