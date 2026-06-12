Business News | Superkicks Unveils Flagship Store in GK II, New Delhi: A Home for Sneaker Culture and Community

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: Superkicks, India's leading destination for global sneaker culture and contemporary streetwear, proudly announces the opening of its newest flagship store in the heart of Greater Kailash II's iconic M Block Market. Designed by Studio ODD, the 1,300 sq. ft. space marks a significant chapter in the brand's retail journey, bringing together sneakers, apparel, music, design, and community under one thoughtfully curated roof.

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Pivoting from the fast-paced, sales-driven nature of traditional retail, the new store embraces the warmth and familiarity of a lived-in home. Drawing inspiration from the inviting atmosphere of a neighbourhood cafe, the space encourages visitors to slow down, explore, and become immersed in the rich culture surrounding the products.

The experiential journey begins before you even step inside. A welcoming facade, inspired by traditional Mangalore-style roofs, sets the tone, inviting visitors into a space where retail transforms into experience. At the centre is a vinyl station and sound bar, making music as integral as the products themselves. Display tables encourage tactile exploration, while sneakers and apparel are presented on freestanding bookshelves, wardrobes, and sideboards, evoking the comfort of a beautifully curated home.

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Throughout the store, tiled columns, plush bay-window seating, and a playful yet earthy colour palette create an inviting, intimate atmosphere. Warm ambient lighting softens the space, encouraging customers to linger and connect not just with the products, but with the culture and community that define Superkicks.

"Most retail spaces are designed to move products. We designed this one to make you stay. Every detail is built to slow you down, not speed you through, that philosophy is core to what Superkicks stands for. We've always aimed to bring the best of global sneaker and streetwear culture to India. Alongside our sneaker launches, we're building one of the strongest apparel edits in the country, with Aries, FDMTL, Carhartt, and, soon, Neighbourhood and Human Made joining the floor. GK II M-Block felt like the only right address for it. Delhi's sneaker community is the most passionate in the country, and we're here to show up for that," said Kashish Paryani, Chief Operating Officer, Superkicks.

For Superkicks, Delhi has always been an essential part of its story. Building on the success of its existing presence in the city, the new flagship is both a destination and a gathering place for the capital's thriving sneaker and streetwear community.

"Delhi has always felt special to us, so opening in GK II feels like a natural next step. It's a neighbourhood rich in culture, cafes, and like-minded brands, and we wanted the store to feel like an extension of that environment, not just another retail space.The vision was simple: create a space that feels warm, calming, and lived-in. From wardrobes replacing traditional apparel racks to freestanding bookshelves displaying sneakers and apparel, every detail was designed to evoke the comfort of home. There's vinyl playing, cosy seating throughout, and even the entrance radiates a familiar warmth inspired by Mangalore-style roofs. My favourite feature is the window seating corner. It perfectly captures what we wanted this store to be: a place where people can spend time, connect with culture, and simply feel comfortable, whether shopping or not. We've also carried over subtle terracotta-inspired details from our previous Delhi store as a quiet homage to the journey we've shared with the city," said Nisha Lulla, Co-Founder, Superkicks.

The launch further cements Superkicks' position as one of India's most influential voices in sneaker and streetwear culture. More than a retail destination, the new GK II flagship is a cultural space, where global brands, emerging labels, music, design, and community converge to create experiences that go beyond commerce.

With its newest Delhi flagship, Superkicks expands its footprint while deepening its commitment to building spaces that celebrate culture, creativity, and connection. This store isn't just a place to shop; it's a home for the community that has shaped the brand's journey.

Address: M-84, Ground Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

About Superkicks:Since its launch in 2018, Superkicks has evolved into more than just a retail destination; it's become a lifestyle movement at the intersection of fashion, culture, and community. As India's leading name in sneakers and streetwear, Superkicks is where global icons and homegrown heroes coexist, offering a curated mix of the most coveted drops and cult-favourite labels.

But beyond the shelves, Superkicks is a platform, a pulse point for creativity, expression, and connection. From spotlighting underground artists to creating immersive in-store experiences, every touchpoint is designed to honour subcultures and spark dialogue. With flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and a strong digital footprint, Superkicks continues to shape the way India experiences street style, raw, real, and unapologetically individual.

Digital Footprints:

Website: https://www.superkicks.in/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/superkicksindia/

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