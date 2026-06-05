Business News | Supreme Court Judges, Global Legal Scholars, and International Academic Leaders Converge at Galgotias for International Conference on Comparative Law

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Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5: Galgotias University, in collaboration with the School of Business and Law at Edith Cowan University, Australia, brought together judges, legal scholars, policymakers, vice-chancellors, academicians, and legal practitioners from across India and several countries for the International Conference on Comparative Law held on May 29 and 30, 2026.

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The conference focused on comparative law and its growing relevance in understanding how different legal systems respond to shared global challenges across constitutional governance, human rights, business regulation, intellectual property, arbitration, technology, and international legal frameworks. Discussions explored how comparative legal scholarship can help institutions, policymakers, and legal practitioners engage with evolving judicial systems, cross-border legal questions, and emerging regulatory challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.

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One of the major highlights of the conference was the participation of senior members of the Indian judiciary, including Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Hon'ble Justice Tejas Karia, Judge, Delhi High Court; Hon'ble Justice Shubhash Vidyarthi, Judge, Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench; Hon'ble Justice JR Midha, Former Judge, Delhi High Court; and Hon'ble Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

During his address, Hon'ble Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh appreciated the efforts of Galgotias University in creating an international academic platform that brought together legal scholars, members of the judiciary, academic leaders, and institutions from different countries for substantive dialogue on law, justice, governance, and contemporary legal developments.

The conference also featured internationally respected legal scholars including Prof. (Dr.) Upendra Baxi from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, whose work on constitutionalism, human rights, and law in development has shaped global legal thought for decades.

Speakers and participants joined from institutions across India, the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Macedonia, Australia, and other countries, reflecting the growing international engagement in comparative legal scholarship and academic collaboration.

Among the notable international speakers were Prof. Mauro Bussani from the University of Trieste and the University of Macau, Prof. Giuseppe Martinico from Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies, Pisa, Prof. Renata Deskoska from Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, Macedonia, Prof. Shamini K. Ragavan from the University of Birmingham Dubai, Prof. Muhammad Ekramul Haque from the University of Dhaka, Professor Indira Nanayakkara from the University of Colombo, and Dr. Oyeniyi Abe, Chair of the Committee on Business and Human Rights, Ila, Nigeria.

The conference opened with remarks by Prof. (Dr.) Aditya Tomer, Dean, School of Law, Galgotias University, while Dr. Joshua N Aston, Associate Dean and Conference Co-Chair from Edith Cowan University, Australia, spoke about the importance of comparative legal understanding and international academic collaboration in contemporary legal education.

As part of the conference proceedings, Galgotias University also formalised multiple institutional collaborations through MoU signings with Dharmashastra National Law University, National Law University Assam, Study In, and Bein Legal Partners to strengthen engagement in legal education, research, academic exchange, and industry collaboration.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "We are delighted that such distinguished legal luminaries, members of the judiciary, and globally respected scholars from India and across the world came together at the School of Law at Galgotias University for meaningful discussions on comparative law and contemporary legal challenges. At Galgotias University, we are building an internationally engaged law school deeply connected with contemporary legal realities, global legal developments, interdisciplinary learning, and international academic engagement. Bringing together distinguished judges, global legal scholars, and academic leaders for discussions on comparative law gives students and researchers exposure to diverse legal systems, judicial perspectives, and evolving conversations shaping the future of law, policy, governance, and justice."

The valedictory session also featured addresses by Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Hon'ble Justice Tejas Karia, Judge, Delhi High Court; Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms; and other distinguished members of the judiciary and legal fraternity.

The conference also included academic paper presentations, keynote discussions, release of the conference abstract book, and the announcement of the Best Paper Awards for ICCL 2026.

Organised by the School of Law at Galgotias University, the conference further strengthened the School's growing thought leadership in comparative law, international legal discourse, and globally connected legal education through participation from distinguished judges, legal scholars, academic leaders, and institutions from across India and multiple countries.

About Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

To know more, visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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