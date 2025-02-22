PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Supreme Facility Management Limited (NSE - SFML), one of the leading players in the facility management sector, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Also Read | IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Danish Kaneria Opines Pakistan Don't Have Any Chance of Winning Against India (Watch Video).

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Also Read | Inter Miami vs New York City, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

- Total Income of Rs 200.77 Cr, YoY growth of 25.95%

- EBITDA of Rs 18.63 Cr, YoY growth of 33.03%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 9.28%, YoY growth of 49 BPS

- PAT of Rs 4.80 Cr, YoY growth of 194.89%

- PAT Margin (%) of 2.39%, YoY growth of 137 BPS

- EPS of Rs 2.63, YoY growth of 195.51%

H1 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of Rs 162.29 Cr, YoY growth of 23.32%

- EBITDA of Rs 16.52 Cr, YoY growth of 32.30%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 10.18%, YoY growth of 69 BPS

- PAT of Rs 4.00 Cr, YoY growth of 301.75%

- PAT Margin (%) of 2.47%, YoY growth of 171 BPS

- EPS of Rs 2.19, YoY growth of 298.18%

H1 FY25 Consolidated Highlights

- Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

- Integrated Facility Management: Rs149.22 Cr, contributing 74.50% of revenue.

- Employee Transportation: Rs43.31 Cr, contributing 21.63% of revenue.

- Production Support Services: Rs7.74 Cr, contributing 3.86% of revenue.

Commenting on the Performance Amol Shingate, CEO of Supreme Facility Management Limited, said, "Our strong financial performance in the first half of the financial year reflects our commitment to operational excellence and client satisfaction. The increasing traction of our integrated service offerings across industries reinforces our position as a trusted partner in facility management and support services.

With our successful listing on the NSE Emerge platform on December 18, 2024, we are now focused on expanding our service capabilities, enhancing technology-driven solutions, and strengthening our market position. This aligns with our long-term vision of driving innovation and meeting the evolving demands of the industry.

Post our financial results, we have secured a significant contract in partnership with Komorebi Tech Solutions Private Limited to enhance bus services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This initiative will introduce a fleet of modern buses under the Cityflo platform, ensuring seamless and reliable transportation. The contract further strengthens our commitment to delivering sustainable urban mobility solutions.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our footprint, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and strengthening our service portfolio. With the rising demand for integrated facility management and specialized support services, we are confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)