Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has been awarded two significant orders. The first, worth Rs 12.81 Cr, is from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) for the supply of 100 kVA distribution transformers. Additionally, Danya Electric Company, a partnership firm in which SPEL holds a 90% stake, has secured a new order worth Rs 7.26 Cr.

The order comes with a supply period of 18 months, during which SPEL remains committed to delivering on time while upholding its stringent quality and reliability standards. The new order received by Danya Electric Company reflects the growing trust in SPEL's extended capabilities through its strategic partnerships. This achievement further solidifies SPEL's strong relationship with TANGEDCO, built on the successful execution of similar projects in the past.

In addition to this order, SPEL has a strong bid pipeline comprising similar projects, the company remains optimistic about securing further contracts that will bolster its position as a key player in the transformer manufacturing industry.

With this latest order, SPEL's current order book now stands at Rs 76.44 Cr. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, SPEL continues to contribute significantly to India's power infrastructure development.

Commenting on the development, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are honoured by the continued trust that TANGEDCO has placed in us with this significant order. This reflects the confidence in our quality and reliability standards, which we have consistently upheld in all our projects. Additionally, we are pleased with the new order secured by Danya Electric Company, a partnership in which we hold a 90% stake, further demonstrating the growing confidence in our extended capabilities.

We are fully committed to ensuring the timely delivery of these transformers while maintaining the highest levels of excellence. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that both the TANGEDCO and Danya Electric Company projects are executed with precision and quality.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about securing similar opportunities in the future as we continue to strengthen our position in the transformer manufacturing industry and contribute to the development of India's power infrastructure."

