Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Supreme Universal, a versatile real estate company, is pleased to announce the recently earned two prestigious awards, reinforcing its leadership in the industry.

Specializing in luxury and high-end real estate, the company caters to diverse customer segments in Mumbai and Pune. Its commitment to crafting exceptional living spaces is unmistakably reflected in the accolades it has garnered, notably the Ultra Luxury Project of the Year award from the prestigious CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards and the Special Recognition Award for luxury development from the esteemed PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards India 2023.

Supreme Universal was recently bestowed with the prestigious Ultra Luxury Project of the Year award at the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards, a distinction often linked to the "Oscars" of the real estate industry. This esteemed recognition was conferred in acknowledgment of the exceptional Art Veda project situated in Pali Hill. The award underscores Supreme Universal's remarkable contributions to the luxury real estate sector and its steadfast commitment to delivering projects of unparalleled standards.

In addition to this accolade, Supreme Universal received the Special Recognition Award for luxury development at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards India 2023. This further attests to the company's unwavering dedication to creating properties and spaces that truly distinguish themselves in the market. These awards collectively underscore Supreme Universal's outstanding achievements and reinforce its position as a leader in the realm of luxury real estate.

Speaking about the achievements, Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal said, "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which evidently show our dedication to excellence in luxury real estate. These accolades motivate us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal remarked, "These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to passionately reshaping spaces and delivering projects of exceptional quality. Supreme Universal's journey has been marked by a consistent pattern of achieving timely delivery, sustained growth, and earning exceptional consumer confidence."

Supreme Universal, founded with a distinctive vision aimed at passionately reshaping spaces, has completed numerous high-end projects, including Art Veda in Pali Hill, Lake Homes in Powai, Supreme Headquarters in Bandra, Supreme Pallacio, and Amadore in Baner, as well as Esteban in Koregaon Park. Ongoing projects such as Supreme Alora, Elenor, Evana, and Elysia in Mumbai; Supreme Estia in Baner, and Supreme Villagio in Somatane further exemplify the company's commitment to achieving record sales, sustained growth, and exceptional consumer confidence, consistently earning prestigious business awards across a spectrum of categories.

Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal is a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune. The company was formed under the aegis of Ramesh Bijlani and Suresh Jumani, the founders, with a mutual vision of transforming living spaces with passion and bringing customer-centricity to the core of every project. Today, Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani, the Joint Managing Directors, are carrying forward the legacy and leading the business ambitiously with the same singular purpose, thereby creating industry benchmarks.

In its journey spanning more than four decades, Supreme Universal has moved from strength to strength and pillar to pillar, expanding its foothold across Mumbai and Pune and delivering over 1.1 million sq ft of real estate space, accounting for more than 75+ projects and 30+ redevelopment projects. The company's extensive portfolio reflects its long-standing commitment to design excellence, which has helped them stay ahead of the curve in the industry. Emphasizing punctual delivery, projects of unparalleled quality, exceptional amenities, and superior workmanship, Supreme Universal has effectively revitalized communities. The company has achieved this through the creation of iconic projects, the establishment of integrated townships, the introduction of innovative horizontal living concepts, and the enhancement of lifestyles. This transformative approach contributes significantly to the local environment and brings sustainable development, benefiting communities on a large scale.

Under their recurrent record sales success, consistent growth, and exceptional consumer confidence, Supreme Universal has regularly received reputed business awards in different categories. With integrity, innovation, design excellence, and sustainability at the core of its business functions, Supreme Universal has ventured into futuristic living with ongoing successful projects.

For further information, log on to: www.https://supremeuniversal.in/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)