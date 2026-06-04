Business News | SUR Music Announces New 3-Song Collaboration Featuring Rajeev Mahavir and Javed Ali

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: SUR Music proudly announces a special new three-song collaboration between acclaimed composer and producer Rajeev Mahavir and celebrated Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali. The project marks Rajeev Mahavir's third musical collaboration with Javed Ali and further strengthens the creative association between the composer and the renowned vocalist.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Cancels Uttarakhand Visit Due to Inclement Weather, Promises Early Return to Engage on State Issues.

The collaboration has been structured as an exclusive three-song project under the SUR Music banner. All three songs in the project have been written and composed by Rajeev Mahavir, reflecting his signature style of emotionally driven melodies and cinematic storytelling. The three-song collaboration will explore distinct musical expressions including a romantic melody, a thumri, and a tappa, each presented with an international stylization designed to bridge Indian classical influences with contemporary global soundscapes.

Produced by SUR Music, the project continues the company's vision of creating "Passionately Original" music that merges heritage, cinematic emotion, and world-class production values across global audiences. Speaking about the collaboration, SUR Music shared: "This project represents a very special creative journey between Rajeev Mahavir and Javed Ali. The intention is to create music that is rooted in Indian musical traditions while being presented through a modern international lens. From romance to classical expression, each composition carries its own distinct identity."

Also Read | West Bengal ANM GNM Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.in, Know Steps To Download.

SUR Music is co-founded and led by Suvarna Pappu, Co-Founder & CEO, alongside a growing international creative and production team. Other directors associated with the company include Kaushal Mahavir, Sameer Mahavir, Yash Mahavir, Malhar Mahavir, Parag Choudhary and Prayas Choudhary. The creative team from the United States also includes Lalitha Ramamoorthy as part of SUR Music's international creative ecosystem. The recordings are currently underway in Mumbai with official release dates, music videos, and additional project announcements to follow soon. SUR Music is a global music label and production company headquartered in Los Angeles, USA and Mumbai, India, focused on developing original music, films, and entertainment IP for worldwide audiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)