Business News | Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2026 Highlights Smart Technologies to Predict and Prevent Crime

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: The prestigious Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2026, organized by MHL Suraksha Security Systems, was successfully held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, with participation from more than 500 entrepreneurs, social workers, and concerned citizens. The summit focused on the latest smart technologies designed to provide real-time alerts and early warnings for accidents, thefts, fires, and other emergencies.

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The event was led by the company's Founder & Director, Jatinder Singh, along with Director Nitin Anand, who emphasized the growing need for a proactive approach toward safety and security.

Speaking at the summit, Jatinder Singh said, "We must now adopt security by being proactive rather than reactive. Our goal is to issue warnings before incidents occur and prevent crimes before they happen."

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Sharing the inspiration behind the initiative, he revealed that the idea emerged after a theft incident at his own shop. Finding no suitable solution available in the market, he decided to develop the system himself. He added that the technology has not only helped in preventing thefts and violence but has also generated employment opportunities for young people.

Director Nitin Anand provided attendees with a detailed explanation of the technical aspects of the smart security systems. He highlighted how live monitoring services and intelligent alert systems empower individuals and organizations with real-time vigilance, enabling them to respond before emergencies escalate.

Adding a motivational dimension to the event, renowned motivational speaker Vivek Bindra addressed the audience and stressed the importance of safety, self-reliance, and technological awareness.

"In today's world, it is not enough to stay safe; we must also contribute to the safety of others," he said during his keynote speech.

The summit was widely appreciated as a significant step toward integrating smart technologies with community awareness and public safety. Attendees praised the initiative as a forward-thinking effort aimed at building a safer and more secure society.

More than just a showcase of innovation, the Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2026 served as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance, preparedness, and technology-driven security solutions for the future.

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