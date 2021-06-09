Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI/PNN): On 6th June 2021, IDCC (Institute of Infectious Disease and Critical Care) and Shri Vashisht Group of Schools together organised a special honours program for Resident Doctors at Punagam, Surat in the evening.

This program was recognition to those Super Specialist Doctors who without a thought risked their lives treating corona patients in different hospitals of the city. Many Resident Doctors also served dedicatedly during the pandemic, some of them were infected with coronavirus while on duty. One doctor was very serious and was put on a ventilator. But when he got better, he selflessly got back in service.

The job of these doctors working in Surat is to give life to the people. These doctors used to spend more time with the patient than the relatives. Not only did they give treatment, but these doctors gave patients the feeling of the warmth of the family and motivated them that they will soon get better.

43 such doctors of Surat city were honoured by IDCC hospital and Shri Vashisht Group of Schools together. Through this program, they showed what honourable work the doctors have done and made society realize that they are the "real heroes" in the true sense of the word.

Here are the names of the doctors who were felicitated in this program. All are real heroes. In no particular order, the doctors are -Dr. Kaushal Barot, B.P.T; Dr. Rachana Shah, B.P.T, M.I.A.P; Dr. Janki Kakdiya, BHMS; Dr. Shital Suhagiya, BHMS; Dr. Jyoti Rupapara, BHMS; Dr. Mahendra Sudani, BHMS; Dr. Shrushti Kheni, BHMS; Dr. Ketan Kanani, BHMS; Dr. Dhara Vaghani, BAMS; Dr. Akash Jivani, BHMS; Dr. Kiran Dhameliya, BHMS; Dr. Nidhi Italiya, BHMS; Dr. Sonal Patel, BHMS; Dr. Nilesh Padmani, BAMS; Dr. Axita Vasoya, BAMS; Dr. Smitesh Vaghani, BHMS; Dr. Kalpna Savani, BHMS; Dr. Krunali Bhalala, BHMS; Dr. Manish Sachani, BHMS; Dr. Bhumika Bhalala, BHMS; Dr. Krunal Savaliya, BAMS; Dr. Dhara Pethani, BHMS; Dr. Hiren Tailor, BHMS; Dr. Hitanshi Gajjar, BHMS; Dr. Ramesh Patel, DHMS; Dr. Ankita Patoliya, BHMS; Dr. Amita Kaswala, BHMS; Dr. Dharti Goti, BHMS; Dr. Rina Savalia, BHMS; Dr. Hemaxi Pathak, BHMS; Dr. Chandni Kanpariya, BHMS; Dr. Ayushi Shah, M.P.T; Dr. Mona Kantharia, BHMS; Dr. Ghanshyam Rangpariya, BHMS; Dr. Bhavin Shiroya, BHMS; Dr. Dilip Gurjar, BHMS; Dr. Vijay Malani, BHMS; Dr. Parth Dixit, Mbbs Ms; Dr. Divya Mangukiya, BHMS; Dr. Sneha Khunt, BHMS; Dr. Jekin Joshi, BHMS; Dr. Gautam Gajera, BHMS; Dr. Komal Prajapati, BHMS.

It is noteworthy to mention here the team of Shri Vashisht Group, namely, Trustee - Ramnikbhai Davariya and Vijay Davariya, Director - Ravi Davariya, and Associate- Sunita Nandwani.

Also, the wonderful program was organized by the brilliant IDCC Team - Dr. Nirav Gondaliya, Dr. Pratik Savaj, Dr. Shivam Parekh, Dr. Chandresh Ghevariya, Dr. Poorvesh Dhakecha.

