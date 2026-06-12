Business News | Sushil Sharma Strengthens National and Community Leadership with Roles at BRICS CCI, ESC and Rotary

PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12: Sushil Sharma, Chairman of Marwari Catalysts Group (MCats Group), continues to expand his leadership footprint across India's investment, export, and entrepreneurship institutions. He currently serves as Executive Director, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI); Convenor, ESC Rajasthan Chapter; and Co-Chair, Startup Vertical, Rotary District 3053 (2026-27) roles that together extend his long-standing mission to bring capital, markets, and mentorship to founders beyond India's metros.

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As Executive Director at BRICS CCI, Sushil Sharma contributes to the Chamber's agenda on trade, investment, and innovation across BRICS nations and partner economies, opening cross-border opportunities for Indian startups and MSMEs. As Convenor of the ESC Rajasthan Chapter (Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council), he supports technology exporters and early-stage companies across the state in scaling to global markets. And as Co-Chair of the Startup Vertical at Rotary District 3053 for 2026-27, he brings his entrepreneurial expertise to a wide community network, mentoring and connecting first-time founders at the grassroots.

These positions build on the platform Sushil Sharma has spent the past decade building. A first-generation entrepreneur and college dropout whose first venture failed, he founded Marwari Catalysts in 2015 on a simple conviction: world-class talent is not confined to large cities, and founders from Tier-2 and Tier-3 India deserve the same access to capital and networks as their metro peers. Under his leadership, MCats Group has supported over 200 startups, made more than 100 investments, and contributed to the creation of 5,000-plus jobs, with women founders comprising 35% of its portfolio across Jodhpur, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He has also been recognised as a Brand Ambassador by the Rajasthan Foundation and is a Charter Member of TiE.

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"Every role I take on serves the same mission to give founders from emerging India a real seat at the table," said Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts. "Whether it's facilitating investment through BRICS CCI, enabling exporters through ESC, or mentoring grassroots entrepreneurs through Rotary, the goal is the same: build entrepreneurs from emerging cities over the next decade and connect them to opportunities across the world."

His vision remains deliberately ambitious to develop entrepreneurial clusters across Tier-2 and Tier-3 India, link family offices and strategic investors with high-potential ventures, and prove that the next generation of Indian companies will be built far beyond the country's traditional startup hubs.

About Marwari Catalysts Group

Marwari Catalysts Group is a Bharat-first, founder-first startup ecosystem helping founders from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities build companies that scale beyond geography. Through its accelerator, venture studio, and AIF Category-1 fund, MCats provides founders with capital, mentorship, investor access, and growth support.

Learn more at marwaricatalysts.com.

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