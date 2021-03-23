New Delhi, Delhi, [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Adyaway, a Gurgaon-based sustainable lifestyle brand founded by Keshav Kumar is all set to penetrate the branded spice category and plans to dent the USD 13.7 billion spice market in an innovative way. By bringing together traditional practices of processing spices into the modern everyday lives of people, Adyaway is launching with a brand promise of quality made convenient.

Adyaway has received an investment of an undisclosed amount led by Divij Bajaj along with Aditya Pandey, Lakshay Tandon, Aprajita Plaha (ACCA), and National Film Award-winning film writer and producer Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, in the capacity of strategic investors. The seed funding will help the startup to scale its national operations. Adyaway is launching into the market with its 100 per cent natural customizable, subscription-based spice box consisting of Coriander powder, Red chilli powder, Turmeric powder, and Pink Himalayan Salt.

Made with natural spices that are handpicked by the farmers from the Almora district in Uttarakhand, Adyaway aims to bring delightful consumer experiences by offering customisation for individual kitchen needs. Making everyday life simpler, the spice box comes directly to your kitchens within 14 days of the processing of spices. Processed using traditional methods by local women in the Himalayas, the spice box comes with its own storage jar and easy refill options.

Speaking about the investment and launch of the brand, Keshav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Adyaway said, "Through individual investors, the brand is constantly improving and on a progressive journey to create better experiences. We are looking forward to seeking guidance and counsel from the investors on board to take the brand to newer heights." He further added, "It is really hard for people to locate quality products and through our customisable, natural spice box we want to deliver the best quality experience to all our consumers. With the growing need of convenience and increase in digital content consumption, India is ready to explore such tech enabled options now, which is why we have launched the spice box on the website."

Founded in 2020 and launched in 2021, Adyaway is the brainchild of Keshav Kumar who believes in conscious consumption and giving back to society. He started the brand with a vision to get the best quality products to conscious quality-seeking consumers while boosting local farmers and artisans and creating socio-economic development in Uttarakhand. Each box is crafted keeping in mind that all consumers receive the best quality and experience for the value of money.

Himanshu Sharma, National Film Award-winning Film Writer, and Producer (Tanu weds Manu, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Raanjhanaa, Zero, Atrangi Re, among others) quoted, "Glad to be associated with a brand that is here to change the way spices are consumed. The idea behind the brand is amazing! It is so hard to find quality with value for money and Adyaway is providing conscious consumers."

Commenting on the investment, Divij Bajaj, an investor in Adyaway and CEO of Power Gummies said, "Adyaway is a great business opportunity which will revolutionise conscious consumption and wholesome living experiences. It has immense potential to scale in the national and international markets with growing demand for high-quality natural spices. With the lack of convenience in our fast-paced lives, Adyaway is here to deliver just that, delivering soulful experiences that bring back the nostalgia of the traditional ways of living in our modern lifestyle." He further commented, "The business model is very innovative, delivering subscriptions that can be customised to each kitchen."

Adyaway helps in making the right choice, let us all experience the "handcrafted spice box" and connect with the brand for a soulful living experience. Embrace the experience that adyaway brings to you through every product.

