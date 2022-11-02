New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/SRV): Swastik Holiday has introduced a new tour package to provide visitors with tranquil vistas of the Kashmir valley and a restful stay.

This 2-day and 1-night travel package, which lives up to its name, will see enchanting places like Srinagar and well-known skiing resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg.

The aviation tour will depart from Patna, stop in the national capital, and then fly on to Kashmir, known as "Paradise on Earth."

You can obtain a well-planned route for your trip to Kashmir, comfortable lodging that has already been reserved, first-rate sightseeing excursions, pleasant activities, and, of course, real travel help that is available around-the-clock by choosing one of these easy and useful packages. With a budget-friendly travel package to Kashmir from Swastik Holiday, visitors may take in the splendour of Srinagar, the scenic meadows of Gulmarg, the fascinating glaciers of Sonmarg, and the majestic Valley of Pahalgam.

It is crucial to keep in mind that when you reserve Kashmir packages, which have been expertly arranged by the knowledgeable travel specialists at Swastik Holiday, you are reserving a hassle-free, completely customised vacation in the mountains for yourself. With these packages, you can visit the majority of Kashmir's attractions in the allotted amount of time. Additionally, you will have enough time to engage in your favourite activities, such as dining and shopping. Not to mention, these packages can be altered to reflect your preferences for destinations and activities.

You can choose from the Kashmir vacation packages depending on whether you're going with your partner, family, or friends. These packages, which are reasonably priced, take you to the most well-known locations in Kashmir, including Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Kargil, Pulwama, Pahalgam, and more. Additionally, it should go without saying that reservations made through Swastik Holiday always include fantastic offers and savings.

Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashme Shahi are just a few of the beautiful, green Mughal gardens in Srinagar that are home to a wide variety of plants and fountains. Visit the vibrant Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden or Salim Ali National Park to learn about some of the region's wildlife. You may visit sacred locations including the Hazratbal Shrine, Shankaracharya Temple, and Jama Masjid.

Gulmarg, known for its snowy landscape, is a haven for adventure seekers because there are numerous options for skiing, snowboarding, trekking, ice skating, and other winter sports. The Gulmarg Gondola ride, a visit to Alpather Lake, and the Gulmarg Snow Festival shouldn't be missed. Khilanmarg Valley, Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve, and the stunning Strawberry Valley, well-known for picnics, must all be included on your vacation to Gulmarg.

A significant pilgrimage destination, Vaishno Devi usually draws tens of thousands of followers. There, along with Ardhkuwari and Bhairavnath Mandir, lies the Vaishno Devi Temple, devoted to Goddess Durga. The Vaishno Devi Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi Temple, can be made from Katra. Another pilgrimage destination devoted mostly to Lord Shiva is Amarnath.

Visit the Shiva Linga and Baltal in the holy Amarnath Cave, or think about taking part in the Amarnath Yatra. As well as spectacular glaciers like the Kolahoi Glacier, the Sheshnag Lake, and Baisaran, Pahalgam is also known for its verdant valleys like the Betaab Valley and Aru Valley. Trekking, zorbing, river rafting, and horseback riding are all options.

With its large range of customizable and reasonably priced Jammu and Kashmir tour packages, Swastik Holiday ensures you will have an amazing trip, whether you are travelling alone or with friends or family.

