New Delhi [India], November 1: SwissQ announced its full integration into Xebia, a global IT services consultancy with a presence in 16 countries. Operating under the unified global brand, Xebia Switzerland can now offer customers a significantly enlarged range of services for digital transformation and access to a network of 6,000 specialists worldwide.

The rebrand of SwissQ to Xebia Switzerland completes a year-and-a-half-long integration phase from the company's initial acquisition in February of 2022. Locally, Xebia now employs over 135 specialists in Switzerland, with operational bases in Bern and Zurich.

"We're thrilled to enhance our offerings, providing our customers with a broader spectrum of services and access to Xebia's pool of talent across Europe, the UK, Asia, the Americas, MEA, and APAC," says Stefan Widmer, Member of the Executive Board of Xebia Switzerland and Managing Director of Zurich. "Expanding our network enables us to address even very specific challenges, matching our clients with service matter experts to drive efficient solutions."

Xebia offers an extensive array of services encompassing the entire digital landscape, spanning from data and AI solutions to cloud computing, software development, and beyond. By pushing the boundaries of traditional IT consulting, Xebia can provide accelerators, innovative solutions, and specialized training programs that empower its clients to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

"Xebia is extremely excited to bring our full consulting and IT services capability to the Swiss market.", says Anand Sahay, CEO and Executive Director of Xebia. "We strive to be the digital 'authority' in all the markets we serve. We achieve this by putting a deep emphasis on quality in all we do - from talent acquisition to delivery of client outcomes. We are looking forward to serving our Swiss clients and enabling them to become digital market leaders by future-proofing processes with the use of modern technologies and providing differentiated training and upskilling."

The integration of the Switzerland team will enhance digital transformation in the DACH region while also offering significant benefits to Xebia's clients across the Americas, United Kingdom, Europe, India, and other key markets.

