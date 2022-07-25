New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/SRV): Noida-based IT company, Sygitech Cloud Solutions has announced the launch of two brand-new cloud-based products - SygiOps and SygiCloudSync.

The new launch is Sygitech Cloud's effort to draw in more international customers. SygiOps focuses on reducing human elements and errors from a task.

The software is designed to automate IT workers' preliminary routine tasks to reduce their burden and promote efficiency. SygiCloudSync focuses on the synchronization of data across devices and cloud providers.

This year, it's anticipated that cloud computing will be used globally at a rate of 20.4 per cent. Overall, Sygitech is encouraging cloud space efficiency to attract more cloud native businesses looking for new advancements.

Sygitech is making an effort to draw in new, global customers who are comfortable using the cloud. With nearly 130 per cent growth YOY since its founding, Sygitech has consistently outperformed the competition in client handling and satisfaction. They are putting a lot of effort into demonstrating and proving to the new cloud-centric competitors their capacity to offer cloud-native solutions.

Their business model relies heavily on remote delivery, which significantly increases customer engagement, fuels growth, and results in the acquisition of new customers. Their client retention rate was nearly 100 per cent the year before, and their average client satisfaction rate was 99.98 per cent. The business value and quality of projects they deliver multiply their opportunities and prospects.

The mission of Sygitech, according to the company's founder, Aniruddh Singh, is to make the creation of IT services and applications simpler. He adds that, "With the new developments like SygiCloudSync, we're aiming to attract at least 45.3 per cent of new clientele in the global cloud niche. Following the global cloud adoption rate, we have designed our product to be fluid in its approach and solid in its application.

This will appeal to most of the newer businesses who are coming into a cloud native computing base, and those businesses are aiming for full digitization of services. SygiOps will cater to medium and larger IT companies, as the need for specialised services in IT operations and adaptation is around 22 per cent as of June, and is supposed to rise exponentially in the near future.

With SygiOps, we are looking to automate the routine tasks of information technology for the personnel to focus on more specialised and highly skilled work. With the 2 new products, we are promoting efficiency and aiming for complete digitization of IT processes that require too much human effort and time. "

Speaking about the USP of the said products, Aniruddh Singh credits the company's work ethics and employees for their success. He added, "Sygitech is not just a service provider; we collaborate with you in real time and share your success." To ensure project quality, client satisfaction, and on-time delivery, our team always goes "above and beyond." He further adds that "our products are the byproduct of our work ethic and strong work culture. We carry our value to our clients via our products, and I am certain that these products will become a disruptive factor in the market of cloud technologies, which is going to grow at least 2x in the next 2 years."

Sygitech is certain to enter the bigger IT leagues and establish itself as an industry leader in no time, thanks to ongoing product development, a customer-centric business model, and an entrepreneur with a clear vision, capability, and drive.

It looks like it is possible to implement a new service strategy for less tech-savvy users with the newer and simpler products and make appropriate changes to the robust and experimented with service models. It is bound to grow more in the near future. And hopefully, Sygitech will continue to deliver top-notch performance.

To find out more about Sygitech, visit www.sygitech.com

