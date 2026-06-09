Business News | Sylvia Massy to Bring Landmark Song Production Masterclass to Abbey Road Institute Mumbai and Bay Owl Studios This July

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Abbey Road Institute Mumbai and Bay Owl Studios will host internationally acclaimed producer-engineer Sylvia Massy for a premium, hands-on Song Production Masterclass in Mumbai this July, marking a significant moment for India's professional music production and recording community.

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For the first time in India, one of the most distinctive producer-engineers in modern record-making will lead an intensive studio-based masterclass designed for serious producers, engineers, artists, composers and music creators. The masterclass will take place at Bay Owl Studios, Mumbai, from 22-26 July 2026.

Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, the first Abbey Road Institute campus in Asia, brings the global educational approach of Abbey Road Institute to India, supported by the wider legacy and reputation of Abbey Road Studios, one of the most recognised and respected recording studios in the world. For decades, Abbey Road Studios has held a special place in the global music community, associated with landmark recordings, influential artists, and a studio culture that continues to shape how records are made and understood.

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Hosting Sylvia Massy in Mumbai reflects Abbey Road Institute Mumbai's broader mission to connect India's growing music ecosystem with global creative practice, professional studio culture and high-level mentorship. Located inside Bay Owl Studios, the institute is built around a hands-on approach to music production and sound engineering education, with students learning inside a working commercial studio environment.

Known for her work with Tool, System of a Down, Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Prince, Tom Petty, Rick Rubin and many more, Sylvia Massy is a multi-Grammy-winning producer, mixer and engineer whose career spans some of the most distinctive records in modern rock, alternative and roots music. Her credits include engineering and mixing Johnny Cash's Unchained, produced by Rick Rubin, which won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 1997, and mixing work on Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's Weathervanes, winner of Best Americana Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Across a career spanning major artists, cult records and experimental studio practice, Massy has received more than 25 gold and platinum record awards and is widely recognised for a bold, unconventional approach to recording that prioritises performance, instinct and emotional impact. Her visit to India offers a rare opportunity to experience that process up close, in person, inside a professional studio environment.

The Song Production Masterclass is designed to move beyond a conventional lecture or seminar. Participants will get close exposure to the creative and technical decisions involved in shaping a song, including arrangement, recording choices, microphone techniques, performance direction, production thinking, sonic experimentation and studio workflow.

The wider five-day experience will also bring together leading music and audio brands for focused mini-workshops, panel discussions, product experiences and participant giveaways. Brand partners include Dolby, PRS, Bay Owl Studios, TuneCore, Sennheiser and Neumann, Music Plus and additional partners awaiting confirmation.

As part of the partner-led programming, each brand will conduct its own focused session for participants, offering practical insights into different parts of the modern music creation ecosystem. Each participant will receive goodies from the partners, with Sennheiser and Neumann committed to a premium giveaway that includes a Neumann NDH 30 headphone for one participant.

A major highlight of the programme will also be a live remote mastering session with Christian Wright, Mastering Engineer at Abbey Road Studios, who will join remotely from Abbey Road Studios in London, walk participants through his mastering studio environment, equipment and process, and apply the final touches to Sylvia Massy's mix.

This session will give participants a rare look at how a song moves from production and mix into the final mastering stage at one of the world's most respected recording institutions.

For India's music community, this is a meaningful step. While access to global producers, engineers and record-makers often happens through online interviews, books, videos or international travel, this masterclass brings that learning into the room. It gives Indian creators a chance to observe, engage with and learn directly from a producer-engineer whose work has helped shape some of the most distinctive records of the last few decades.

The masterclass will be hosted by Abbey Road Institute Mumbai at Bay Owl Studios, bringing together specialist education, professional studio practice, international creative access and industry partner programming in one setting.

Bookings for the Sylvia Massy Song Production Masterclass are now open, with early bird registrations available until 15 June 2026. Participants booking within the early bird window can save ₹50,000 on the masterclass fee. All participants will also receive a plated certificate of attendance from Abbey Road Institute, signed by Sylvia Massy.

Varun Parikh, Institute Director of Abbey Road Institute Mumbai and founder of Bay Owl Studios, said "Bringing Sylvia to India is a big moment for us, not just as an institute, but as part of the wider professional music community here. For many producers, engineers and artists in India, access to someone of Sylvia's stature usually happens through books, interviews or online content. To have her in a studio here, working through a real song production process in person, creates a completely different kind of learning opportunity.

What makes this even more special is the wider ecosystem around the masterclass. Participants will not only learn from Sylvia's production process, but also engage with leading music and audio brands, attend focused industry sessions, and experience a remote mastering session from Abbey Road Studios, London. It connects the full journey of a song from arrangement, production and recording to the final mix and mastering perspective - all in a way that is rare to experience in India."

From Sylvia Massy, multi-Grammy-winning producer-engineer, said, "I'm excited to be coming to Mumbai this July for a recording workshop with Abbey Road Institute Mumbai and Bay Owl Studios. I'll be taking participants through the process right from the beginning - from microphone choices and placement to session layout, arrangement, vocal performance, vocal recording and mixing.

Having worked with artists such as Johnny Cash, Prince, Tool, System of a Down and Red Hot Chili Peppers, I'm looking forward to sharing my studio process with producers, engineers, artists and music creators in India."

Key Information Box

Event: Song Production Masterclass w/ Sylvia Massy

Dates: 22-26 July 2026

Venue: Abbey Road Institute at Bay Owl Studios, Mumbai

Duration: 5 days - including 3 full studio days with Sylvia Massy

For: Producers, engineers, artists, composers and music creators

Early bird deadline: 15 June 2026 or until early-bird seats sell out

Early bird saving: ₹50,000*

Featuring:

* Sylvia Massy hands-on song production masterclass

* Brand-led mini-workshops and panel discussions

* Remote mastering session with Christian Wright, Mastering Engineer at Abbey Road Studios * Plated certificate from Abbey Road Institute, signed by Sylvia Massy, for each participant. * Customised merchandise

* Participant giveaways and product experiences from the brands

* Personalised participant content for socials and memories.

Masterclass Information:

https://lnk.ua/1MXw7fYP8?utm_campaign=song_production_masterclass&utm_medium=pr_wire&utm_source=Mirabilis

Booking link:

https://lnk.ua/ktUScG0bj?utm_campaign=song_production_masterclass&utm_medium=pr_wire&utm_source=Mirabilis

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)