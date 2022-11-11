SSBF's MBA in Banking and Finance is designed to prepare candidates for the dynamic challenges of the finance industry

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), one of the prominent B-schools in India and the constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International University, specialising in finance and management education, is accepting applications for MBA in Banking and Finance programme. Applicants keen to pursue a career in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) domain, can register for the flagship programme online through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022. The last date for SNAP registration is 24th November 2022.

Dr Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF said, "For over a decade, SSBF has been developing, nurturing and guiding a specialised workforce for the BFSI industry. Our special efforts are geared towards fostering entrepreneurship and preparing candidates with extensive exposure to the industry, current practices and global environment for holistic learning and development. We look forward to welcoming our new batch of students."

SSBF's MBA in Banking and Finance is designed to prepare candidates for the dynamic challenges of the finance industry. The programme combines different aspects of management studies along with a solid foundation in finance, accounting, and economics to offer a holistic education, suited to the needs of the BFSI sector. Advanced and cutting-edge modules such as Finalytics, Financial Engineering and Analytics, Alternate Asset Management, FOREX and Treasury Management, Technology in Financial Markets, Derivative Markets, Portfolio Management and Corporate Governance and Ethics are but a few of the topics covered in the intensive course.

The course lays immense stress on the technological education of the candidates, keeping in mind the influence of the hybrid nature of the fintech world, the most dominating aspect of the industry today. Moreover, the access that the institute provides to different databases and software such as Bloomberg, R, SPSS, and GIEOM, fast tracks the progress of the candidates from students to professionals. Additionally, the immersion in eminent institutes worldwide via Summer and Winter schools combined with mentorship by industry leaders, and industry exposure cements both, classroom and experiential learning.

SSBF has established record placements for its eligible students, with major companies such as JP Morgan, CRISIL, Credenc, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and many more industry leaders visiting the campus during the placement season.

Apart from its education and placement offers, SSBF prides itself on a world-class and smart infrastructure which contributes towards the high-quality life on campus and enhances the study environment for the candidates. Life at the campus is marked by the diversity of cultures brought together by the institute. This exposure furthers the goal of the institute to create socially responsible leaders.

SNAP 2022 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that is set to be conducted on December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days across 86 cities. Candidates can appear for up to 3 attempts, with the best performance counting towards the selection decision.

The tests will feature 60 Multiple-Choice Questions, with the following format: 15 questions examining General English which can be sub-divided into Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability; 25 questions on Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and 20 questions on Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Each correct answer carries 1 mark while wrong answers will be accorded a negative marking of -0.25.

Further, shortlisted candidates would be required to appear for the Group Discussion, Personal Interaction, and Written Ability Test (GE-PIWAT) for the next round of admission. The final selection of candidates for the MBA (Banking and Finance) programme will be based on the cumulative marks scored on 100 marks, which will feature the SNAP score being scaled down to 50 marks and the remaining 50% weightage will be ascertained from the Group Discussion, Individual Interaction (focussed on academic performance and work experience) and the Written Ability Test.

To know more about the programme, visit - https://www.ssbf.edu.in/ and to apply for MBA (Banking and Finance) at SSBF via SNAP 2022, visit https://snap2022.ishinfosys.com/sn20y22/apply/Index.aspx?utm_source=ssbf&utm_medium=button

