Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) is organizing the 7th edition of the International Relations Conference titled: Competition, Convergence and Multi alignment: Shaping India's Foreign Policy for the Next Decade. It will take place in the virtual mode on 29th and 30th April 2021.

The five sessions will provide a platform for deliberation of issues that will impact India's Foreign Policy in the years to come.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on 29th April 2021 at 11:00 am. The chief guest for the ceremony will be Shri. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India. Dr S.B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International University will preside over the function.

International Relations Conference is an annual event organized by the Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

This prestigious event provides students the opportunity to listen to diverse scholarly and diplomatic perspectives and develop a more nuanced understanding of the International Studies discourse.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, SIU, Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, SIU and Prof. Shivali Lawale, Director SSIS will be the other distinguished dignitaries for the function.

The event will hold a total of five sessions. The first session will talk about "The post-pandemic emerging world order". The second session will fix attention to the topic "The United States in the coming decades: opportunities and challenges for India". The third session will focus on the topic "China and Russia in the emerging world order". The fourth session will light emphasis on "France and Japan shape new roles in world affairs: enhancing strategic ties in India". Final and the fifth session will address ``Pursuing Multi-Alignment: Indian foreign policy amidst contestation and opportunities".

The International conference will bring together ministers, diplomats, corporate leaders, academics, members of civil society organizations, NGOs, and media professionals from the field of international relations both from India as well as globally. It will be a pioneering platform for an in-depth discussion on the given themes, with speakers contributing both to the general framework of strategic culture and policy approaches in specific areas of interest to India.

The upcoming International conference is an extremely engaging, educating and inspiring event. The school has invited well known chief guests and speakers for this event who will enlighten students with the ultimate knowledge on "Competition, Convergence and Multi alignment: Shaping India's Foreign Policy for the Next Decade".

The two day event will also allow students to share their opinions on various interesting topics relevant to international studies. The constructive engagement of young inquisitive minds with prominent experienced personalities will turn the event into an extremely interesting yet productive experience.

The end goal of the event is to provide students a great platform with visionary speakers and guests who will help them in broadening their perspectives on international studies and growing towards success.

To Register-

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEsf-ypqT4tHNKmb_SKSIjuFs8cif36O_iW

YouTube URL for live streaming of the session:

Day I: International Relations Conference 2021 29/4/2021, 11:00 AM: https://youtu.be/ux7XdoCKtGg

Day II: International Relations Conference 2021 30/04/2021 10:00 AM: https://youtu.be/xUzWna39A_E

Attached is the schedule of the conference for your reference.

For media queries contact: Mr. Prafulla N. Kulkarni

prafulla.kulkarni@symbiosis.ac.in 88888 47946.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)