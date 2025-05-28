SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: In an era where technology is transforming every facet of life, SAII (Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute) is pioneering a revolution in higher education by redefining campus life. Combining innovation, a strong sense of community, and world-class AI infrastructure, SAII is creating a dynamic environment where students are not only prepared for the future but actively shaping it.

Under the guidance of Chancellor Dr. S. B. Mujumdar and Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, SAII seeks to break traditional boundaries that confined AI learning to computer science, making it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

With the final registration deadline approaching on May 30, 2025, prospective students are encouraged to apply promptly to secure their place in this transformative educational journey.

Enrollment Steps:

1. Programme Registration: Visit the SAII Registration Portal to initiate your application.

2. Payment of Registration Fees:

* If already registered for SET: Pay Rs1,000 per programme.

* If not registered for SET: Pay Rs1,500

3. Slot Booking for Online Personal Interaction (PI): Shortlisted candidates will be announced on June 4, 2025, and can book their PI slots between June 4 - 7, 2025.

4. Online Personal Interaction: Participate in the PI sessions scheduled from June 9 - 12, 2025.

5. Merit List Announcement: The final merit list will be published on June 19, 2025.

6. Admission Confirmation: Confirm your admission by paying the requisite programme fees within the stipulated deadline.

Programme Offerings:

* B.Sc. (Artificial Intelligence) Honours/Honours with Research: Specialisations include Health Sciences, Sports Sciences, Agriculture, Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

* B.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence) Honours/Honours with Research: Specialisations encompass Financial Technologies, Technologies for Global Supply Chain, Marketing Technologies, Human Resource Technologies, and Media & Creative Industries.

SAII's curriculum is designed in collaboration with industry leaders, ensuring that students are equipped with both technical proficiency and domain-specific knowledge. The institute's AI-powered labs, interactive smart classrooms, and digitally connected learning hubs foster an experiential learning atmosphere.

"At SAII, we are committed to creating more than just a learning space--we are crafting a future-ready ecosystem where innovation is second nature, and students are inspired to lead with purpose," said Dr. Shruti Patil, BTech Gold Medalist (Computer Science), MTech (IT) , Phd(Computer Science)Programme Leader (SAII saaii). "Our campus is built not just for academic rigour, but for cultivating creativity, leadership, and a global outlook."

AI is not just a subject at SAII but the foundation of its pedagogy and infrastructure. From personalised learning paths and predictive analytics to intelligent campus management systems, SAII harnesses artificial intelligence to optimise the student experience. This strategic adoption of AI ensures that graduates are not only proficient in cutting-edge technologies but also capable of ethically applying them in real-world scenarios.

With a curriculum designed in collaboration with industry leaders, SAII bridges the gap between academia and the evolving demands of the workforce. Students have access to internships, live projects, and global networking opportunities that significantly enhance their career readiness.

For more information and to begin your application process, visit the official website: saii.edu.in

About SAII

SAII (Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute) is a forward-thinking educational institution under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). By integrating advanced AI technology, interdisciplinary learning, and a commitment to community, SAII is empowering the next generation of innovators, leaders, and changemakers.

