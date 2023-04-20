Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Synergy Group which operates a fleet of more than 560 vessels, has been recognised for its leadership role in global tanker management.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Kerala native and CEO Captain Rajesh Unni, and took the distinguished GREEN4SEA Tanker Operator Award, which rewards operational excellence and industry leadership in the tanker sector.

Also Read | Who Is Bruna Biancardi, Neymar Jr’s Pregnant Girlfriend Expecting Their First Child Together? View Photos of Couple, Love Story and Timeline of Their Relationship.

The Group employs over 21,000 seafarers worldwide, 80 per cent of whom are from India, and plans to increase that particular number by 5,000 by 2025 and to have at least 1,000 female seafarers by 2030. It operates from 22 offices in 13 countries, enabling it to give great depth and breadth of service to tanker companies and other ship owners.

Tommy Thomassen, Synergy's Chief Operating Officer (Tankers), said he was very proud that the Group's expertise had been honoured by the GREEN4SEA tanker sector judges, saying that the accolade "is a tribute to our seafarers and shore-based teams who are constantly pioneering in search of more sustainable shipping and a safety-first environment on all our ships." He continued:

Also Read | CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 29 in Chennai.

"We see technology and innovation as critical elements in achieving our goals, with digital and smart ship solutions playing a huge part in streamlining operations and driving efficiencies. We work together with our owners and operator clients to help them along the path towards decarbonisation and sustainability."

"For all of us at Synergy, it is straightforward: climate action is in the here and now and we must act. It is now or, maybe, never."

Accepting the award, Captain Vikrant Tomar, a Noida resident, who currently commands the 114,379 DWT ( Deadweight tonnage) United Kingdom-flagged crude oil tanker "KMARIN REGARD", said it was a "tremendous achievement" for Synergy.

"We are working tirelessly towards worldwide and complete decarbonisation, so that our industry can play the fullest possible part in helping our planet."

"In addressing the climate crisis, Synergy is once again leading the way by retraining its seafarers so the alternative fuels that are key to decarbonisation are handled safely and according to the highest global standards."

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Apostolos Belokas, Managing Editor, SAFETY4SEA, which is a leading online portal for global maritime news and initiatives for maritime safety and sustainable shipping, said he was excited to announce Synergy Group as the recipient of this year's GREEN4SEA Tanker Operator Award, and added, "Our awards allow shipping to recognise significant efforts and leaders who inspire others to follow in their footsteps."

"We should all be proud of the pivotal role our industry plays in international trade, and the actions of leaders such as Synergy Group as role models are not only necessary but essential."

Headquartered in Singapore, Synergy's hallmarks are its through-life approach to asset management and ability to develop custom-designed thought partnership strategies with leading owners. Spanning across a network of 22 offices in 13 countries and employing more than 21,000 seafarers, Synergy manages a fleet of over 540 vessels including the most complex LNG (including FSUs), LPG and vast 20,000+ TEU container ships, as well as oil and chemical tankers, car carriers and bulk carriers. With a strong focus on crew wellbeing, digitalisation and environmentally responsible policies, Synergy is at the forefront of transforming the ship management industry.

For more information visit www.synergymarinegroup.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)