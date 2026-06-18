Business News | Synvo AI Raises US$1 Million to Give Enterprise AI a Memory

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 18: Enterprise AI has a memory problem. Every session starts blank--with no organisational context, no retained knowledge, and no accumulated understanding.

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Synvo AI, a Singapore-based deep-tech company spun out of MMLab at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with institutional support, is building the infrastructure to solve this challenge. Today, the company announced a US$1 million seed investment from Fuel Ventures Asia.

The funding will accelerate the commercialisation of Synvo AI's Enterprise Memory Layer, expand its engineering capabilities, and support enterprise AI deployments across Asia. Synvo AI's proprietary Enterprise Memory Layer powers AI systems and agents, enabling them to retain, retrieve, and reason across an organisation's documents, emails, video, audio, and business data. Designed for on-premises and on-device deployment, the technology enables enterprises to keep sensitive information within their own controlled environments while maintaining data privacy, security, governance, and sovereignty.

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The business impact of giving AI a memory is already being demonstrated. A Singapore-based manufacturer reduced its quotation generation workflow time from 45 minutes to under 5 minutes using Synvo AI's technology. This single deployment reclaimed approximately 200 hours of sales capacity each month and generated an estimated SGD 120,000 in annual productivity savings.

Building on this momentum, the company is progressing multiple enterprise opportunities across Southeast Asia. Through its strategic partnership with Indonesia-based Sobat Bisnis Group (SBG), the technology arm of a billion-dollar family-owned business group, Synvo AI is expanding access to secure, privacy-first enterprise AI solutions in one of the region's fastest-growing markets.

"Today's AI can answer questions, generate content, and automate tasks, but it still lacks the organisational memory needed to learn, adapt, and build context the way experienced employees do. We are solving that problem. By giving AI an institutional memory, it accumulates value the longer a company uses it. Instead of treating every interaction as a new task, AI can build on organisational knowledge and provide more relevant, consistent, and useful outcomes over time. Our vision is to transform AI from a simple daily tool into a trusted enterprise asset that preserves and compounds organisational knowledge while maintaining full control over sensitive data."Saim Yeong Harng | Co-Founder & CEO, Synvo AI

Commercialising research originating from MMLab at NTU Singapore, Synvo AI combines expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, memory systems, and enterprise software. This research foundation includes HippoCamp and FileGram, two complementary efforts in contextual agent memory. HippoCamp benchmarks whether AI agents can search, perceive, and reason across realistic multimodal personal file systems, where evidence is scattered across documents, emails, images, videos, audio, calendars, and other files. FileGram extends this direction from stored content to behavioural memory by grounding agent personalisation in file-system traces, including how users read, create, edit, organise, and revise files over time. Building on these ideas, Synvo AI's proprietary Lightweight Multimodal Memory (LiteMMem), the commercial architecture informed by FileGramOS, achieved the highest reported score on FileGramBench, a benchmark for evaluating memory-centric personalisation in file-system agents.

The founding team combines successful entrepreneurial experience, including a prior venture exit, with world-class AI research leadership and extensive experience commercialising advanced technologies. The company applies its proprietary technology to enterprise knowledge discovery, document intelligence, workflow automation, and AI-assisted decision support.

"As enterprises scale their use of AI, the conversation is rapidly shifting from basic capability to trust and context. Synvo AI has engineered a foundational solution to a major challenge in enterprise AI adoption-- helping organisations securely capture, retain, and apply institutional knowledge, rather than simply automating isolated tasks. We believe a secure and deployable memory layer will become a foundational component of enterprise AI, and Synvo AI is well positioned to lead this category."Jingjing Xu | Partner, Fuel Ventures; Managing Director, Fuel Ventures Asia

About Synvo AI

Synvo AI is a Singapore-based deep-tech company developing a proprietary Enterprise Memory Layer that powers AI systems and agents. Spun out of MMLab at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the company builds privacy-first AI infrastructure that enables organisations to retain, retrieve, and reason across institutional knowledge while maintaining control over data sovereignty, security, and governance.

Synvo AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and HP Garage 2.0.

For more information, visit www.synvo.ai.

About Fuel Ventures Asia

Fuel Ventures Asia (FVA) is a Singapore-based venture capital platform established in 2023 by Fuel Ventures (UK), focused on bridging European technological innovation with Asia's industrial growth opportunities. The platform supports high-growth technology companies from Europe that have achieved market validation and are ready to scale across Asia. In recognition of its contribution to innovation and cross-border collaboration, FVA was awarded the "Most Influential British Company in Singapore" at the Singapore Annual Business Awards in October 2023. For more information, visit www.fuelventures.asia.

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