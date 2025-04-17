VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: In a forward-thinking initiative that aligns with the rapidly evolving landscape of law enforcement, Telangana has taken a definitive step toward digital policing with the inauguration of T-SHIELD (Telangana - Security Hub for Innovation in Enforcement & Lawful Digital Defense) -- the state's first fully equipped cybersecurity hardware lab.

The facility was inaugurated by Sri V. V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Additional Director General of Police and Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, on April 15, 2025, at the Police Training College (PTC), Medchal.

T-SHIELD, conceptualized and executed by Skillvedha Innovations Private Limited, is designed to serve as a high-impact technological enabler for the police force, offering infrastructure and tools for real-time cyber defense training, hardware forensics, embedded system analysis, and digital crime simulations. The lab is not only the first of its kind in Telangana, but also one of the few facilities nationally focused on hardware-level cybersecurity capabilities within the law enforcement ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Sri V. V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, underscored the need for law enforcement to stay ahead in the cyber domain:

"Cybersecurity threats are evolving rapidly. T-SHIELD empowers our officers with real-world capabilities to investigate, prevent, and combat these threats. This initiative sets a strong precedent for other states to follow."

The event was also graced by Sri P. Madhukar Swamy, Superintendent of Police and Principal of PTC, Medchal, who has been instrumental in facilitating the lab's establishment. In his remarks, he stressed the dual importance of technology and awareness:

"Cybercrime doesn't just affect systems--it impacts people. A lab like T-SHIELD is essential not just for capacity building in our force but also for driving digital awareness across society."

Representing Skillvedha Innovations, Mr. Sandeep Avutapalli (Chief Technology Officer) and Mr. Dhanush Kumar (Chief Operating Officer) along with their core team, emphasized their commitment to integrating deep-tech learning into the public safety domain.

The event also marked a proud milestone for Skillvedha Innovations, a company founded by two engineering graduates -- Mr. Sandeep Avutapalli (Chief Technology Officer) and Mr. Dhanush Kumar (Chief Operating Officer) -- at the young age of 21. What began as a passion project to democratize technical learning has now evolved into a nationally recognized skilling platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Avutapalli reflected on the journey and impact of the initiative:

"Partnering with the Telangana State Police to build T-SHIELD is a major achievement for us -- not just as entrepreneurs, but as responsible citizens. We started Skillvedha with the goal of making advanced technical skills accessible to students and professionals alike. Beyond learning, our platform even enables students to earn through freelance and project-based engagements, helping them overcome financial barriers and build confidence early in life."

T-SHIELD will operate as a hub for continuous professional development through faculty development programs (FDPs), live workshops, hackathons, and specialized training modules. The lab's mission goes beyond skill-building -- it aims to foster a culture of innovation, awareness, and preparedness in combating cybercrime at every level.

With Telangana emerging as a key player in India's digital transformation journey, the launch of T-SHIELD is a timely and strategic investment. It symbolizes a shift from reactive enforcement to proactive, technology-driven policing -- a model that other states may soon look to emulate.

