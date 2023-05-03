New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/ATK): Ta Ra Rum Music is releasing Meet Bro's new song 'Confession-Meri Wari Ae' featuring Karishma Sharma and Rajniesh Duggal today Produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao & Arzad Naaz.

Meet Bro's are Known for Party Anthem of the music industry who had given hits Like Baby Doll,Chittiyan Kalaiyan,hangover and loads of more " CONFESSION " is a captivating blend of Indie-Punjabi with a unique sound that is sure to capture the hearts of music lovers around the world.

"Confession" is a deeply personal song that explores LOVE BREAK UP KARMA. The lyrics are both vulnerable and empowering, touching on MERI WARI AE. The melody is haunting, and the vocals are powerful, delivering a message that is both raw and emotional.

Meet Bro's are talented musicians who have been making waves in the industry with their unique sound and powerful lyrics and the rap is by Star Boy LOC. They have already gained a considerable following on social media, and their music has been featured on the Top Ten Bollywood Chartbuster of Spotify.

Actress Karishma Sharma is on a roll. After giving many hit music videos to the Audience, Rajniesh Duggal the versatile Supermodel turned Actor will be seen playing the lead in the song and has given scintillating performance.

Confession says the story of Love Breakup and Karma beautifully conceptualized by Director Gaurav K Mehra, crooned & composed by Meet Bros, penned & rapped by Star Boy LOC and releases on Ta Ra Rum Music.

Fans will not want to miss this incredible new release. "Confession" is a testament to Meet Bro's talent and dedication to their craft. The song is sure to make an impact and leave a lasting impression on listeners.

Ta Ra Rum, a label that believes in promoting talent and quality music across genres and Indian languages has a lineup of some of the best talent of lyricists, composers and singers. Ta Ra Rum shall regularly release the independent music and looks forward to entertaining the viewers and listeners alike.

"Confession" is available on all major streaming platforms. For more information visit Ta Ra Rum Music.

