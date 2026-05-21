Business News | Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 - Leg 2 to Be Held in Hyderabad on June 6-7; Global Expansion Plans Announced

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21, 2026: Following the successful completion of Taekwondo Premier League (TPL) Season 2 - Leg 1 in Hyderabad, the organizers have announced the upcoming Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 - Leg 2 (Male & Female Category), scheduled to be held on June 6-7, 2026, in Hyderabad.

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The organizers also revealed that TPL is preparing for a major international milestone with its planned expansion into the global arena through the Global Taekwondo Premier League (GTPL) in Manila, Philippines, creating wider opportunities for Indian athletes to compete at international platforms.

Adding further momentum to the event, noted Hyderabad-based businessman and entrepreneur Rajesh Agrawal has been announced as the Chairman for Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 - Leg 2.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Duvvuri, Founder Director and creator of TPL, said the league was created with a vision of transforming Taekwondo into a team-based competition structure while creating a stronger pathway for talented athletes. With over 35 years of experience as a player, medalist, coach, organizer, association member and promoter, he stated that TPL aims to identify and support deserving male and female athletes across different weight categories through advanced coaching and technical and financial assistance, helping them prepare for international ranking tournaments, Asian Games, Continental Games, and Olympic qualification pathways.

The league leadership also includes B. Navaneetha and G.K. Venkat, who are actively contributing to the growth and development of the league.

The organizers also acknowledged the support of franchise owners, who have played a key role in strengthening the Taekwondo Premier League ecosystem. The participating team owners include Rahul representing Maharashtra Avengers, Shyam Bhai of Delhi Warriors, Devika Bora, Jain, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harmeet representing Bengal Tiger, Sandeep Jain of Telangana Raiser, Vijay of Gujarat Thunder, and Dr. Vanshi representing Rajasthan Rebels.

The organizers expressed confidence that the upcoming Hyderabad leg and future global events will further elevate Indian Taekwondo and provide emerging athletes with a stronger international platform.

"Together we are climbing towards the stars," the TPL team said while calling upon franchise owners, board members and participants to unite and create a historic chapter for Indian Taekwondo.

TEAM TPL - Dare to Dream

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