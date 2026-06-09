Business News | Taekwondo Premier League (TPL) Curtain Raiser with Franchise Launch Event; Founder Ganesh Duvvuri's Initiative Backed by Gradiente Infotainment Ltd

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: The Taekwondo Premier League (TPL) Creates history in the Indian sports landscape with a spectacular franchise launch event held at the renowned 'LUFT The Air' in Andheri West, Mumbai. The grand ceremony brought together franchise owners, athletes, sports enthusiasts, celebrities, dignitaries, media personnel, and industry leaders. It was a memorable evening dedicated to the growth and promotion of Taekwondo in India.

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Presented by Gradiente Infotainment Limited and powered by Cognitive Score AI, the prestigious event was organized by TPL owner and founder Mr. Ganesh Duvvuri. It marked a significant step towards fostering sporting excellence and creating opportunities for emerging athletes across the country.

The event received immense support from Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur (Chairman, Gradiente Infotainment Limited), whose efforts and dedication played a pivotal role in the Mumbai event's resounding success. The evening was graced by Pia Roy (former Miss India), Ms. Mohini, and BJP youngest corporator Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni. All the guests endorsed the league's vision of empowering young sporting talent.

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Several prominent personalities from the entertainment and media industries also attended, adding a touch of glamour and star power to the occasion. Notable attendees included Bollywood actress Apoorva Mittal, supermodel Raksha Shetty, actor Karan Singh Chhabra, and renowned celebrity film director Pankaj Srivastava. They all lauded the league's efforts to create a professional platform for Indian athletes. Mr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media, and Mr. Parimal Mehta of Blankenvas Media attended the celebration. Both extended their best wishes for the league's future growth and success.

The logos for all eight franchises of the Taekwondo Premier League were unveiled on this grand stage. Team owners and players proudly represented their respective franchises before an audience packed with guests, media representatives, sports promoters, and entertainment industry personalities.The participating franchises and their ownership teams included: Telangana Risers (represented by Mr. Sandeep B. Jain), Maharashtra Avengers (represented by Mr. Rahul), Delhi Warriors (represented by Mr. Shyam Bhai), Northeast Heroes (represented by Ms. Devika Bora and Mr. Nirmal Jain), Bengal Tigers (represented by Mr. Harmeet, with the support and association of famous cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan), Gujarat Thunder (represented by Mr. Vijay Kumar B. / Vijay Bhansali), and Rajasthan Rebels (represented by Dr. Vamshi and Ms. Shree).

The event was organized under the leadership of Ganesh Duvvuri, the Founder-Director and Creator of the Taekwondo Premier League. He has dedicated over three decades to the development and promotion of Taekwondo in various capacities--as a player, coach, organizer, and sports administrator. Efforts to grow and expand the league are also fully supported by Taekwondo Premier League co-founders B. Navaneetha and G.K. Venkat; both have played pivotal roles in strengthening the league's foundation and long-term vision. During the event, renowned entrepreneur Mr. Rajesh Agrawal was appointed as the Chairman of the Taekwondo Premier League - India.

Also present at the gathering was Dr. Santosh K. Pandey (Rejuva Energy Center; a renowned wellness consultant who has treated many of the country's prominent figures) and celebrity dentist Dr. Nida Khatib added further luster to the occasion. In addition to them, the event was attended by well-known models, influencers, entrepreneurs, sports promoters, media representatives, and distinguished guests from Mumbai's entertainment and corporate sectors.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur emphasized the immense potential of Taekwondo in India and highlighted the importance of creating a professional sports platform capable of nurturing world-class talent. On this occasion, he stated:

"India has extraordinary talent in the sports arena, and Taekwondo has immense potential to become one of the country's most successful competitive sports. With the Taekwondo Premier League receiving such large-scale support from Gradiente Infotainment Limited, we are creating opportunities for talented players to compete at national and international levels and bring glory to the nation."

Founder-Director Ganesh Duvvuri reiterated the league's goal of transforming Taekwondo into a professional sport, offering players greater recognition, competitive experience, technical support, and opportunities at both national and international levels. He acknowledged the invaluable cooperation received from all franchise owners and stakeholders who supported the league's vision and contributed to its rapid growth. The launch event in Mumbai has further strengthened the foundation of the Taekwondo Premier League and generated tremendous excitement among athletes, franchise owners, sponsors, and supporters. Industry experts and sports enthusiasts have hailed this event as one of the most significant promotional milestones in the history of Indian Taekwondo. With an eye on future league competitions, plans for national-level expansion, and international opportunities, the Taekwondo Premier League continues its mission to hone talent, foster sportsmanship, and create a world-class platform for future champions.

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