Business News | Taishin Bank Selected as Demonstration Bank for One-Stop Banking Services for Foreigners, Enhancing Banking Accessibility for International Talent

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], June 5: Taishin International Bank (Taishin Bank) has been selected as one of the inaugural demonstration banks under the "One-Stop Banking Services for Foreigners - Model Initiative" launched by Talent Taiwan, the international talent recruitment and service center established by Taiwan's National Development Council. The bank stood out in a highly competitive selection process thanks to its comprehensive digital and branch-based services, as well as its broad range of financial solutions, reflecting its commitment to creating a more accessible and welcoming banking environment for international talent. To help foreign professionals overcome language barriers when accessing financial services, Taishin Bank has introduced a series of multilingual enhancements. These include a fully English-language Internet banking platform, 24/7 live text-based customer support. In addition, more than 4,000 Taishin Bank ATMs now support services in seven languages--Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese--covering a wide range of convenient transactions such as deposits, cash withdrawals, transfers, and remittances. The bank also plans to roll out an AI-powered real-time bilingual translation tool by year-end, further improving convenience and accessibility for international customers.

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On the digital service front, Taishin Bank offers a fully English-language Internet banking platform that allows customers to conveniently manage both New Taiwan dollar and foreign-currency accounts, including balance inquiries, fund transfers, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign-currency deposits. Customers also have access to a wide range of wealth management offerings, including mutual funds, overseas bonds, foreign securities, and structured products. Supported by a streamlined subscription and application process, the platform helps customers pursue their financial goals at every stage of life.

To support everyday spending and commuting needs, the Taishin Richart card offers multi & selectable reward programs with up to 3.8% rebate. Moreover, Taishin contributes to better card use experience. In 2026, cardholders can also enjoy exclusive function of tap-and-go entry to the Taipei Metro using mobile payment. In addition, the physical card features EasyCard functionality, enhancing convenience for public transportation and small-value purchases. Taishin continues its commitment to delivering user-friendly payment experience for all. Taishin Bank also leads the industry in offering 24/7 live text-based customer support, delivering real-time banking assistance to international customers across different time zones and work schedules.

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Taishin Bank continues to foster a culture of fair customer treatment. For four consecutive years, the bank has held its "Excellence in Fair Customer Treatment" recognition program, with Chairman Thomas Wu personally presenting the awards. Through structured initiatives and a strong top-down commitment, the bank has embedded the principles of fairness, empathy, and customer-centric service into its daily operations. Looking ahead, Taishin Bank remains committed to integrating innovative technologies with personalized service to deliver a more engaging customer experience. The bank will also continue to break down language barriers and enhance financial services for international professionals, further strengthening its role as a trusted financial partner for both global talent and the broader community.

Please manage your finances carefully and value your credit.

Differentiated Revolving Credit Interest Rate: 2.88%-15% per annum for general purchases and cash advances, subject to computer-based credit evaluation. Cash Advance Fee: Cash advance amount x 3.5% + NT$150 per transaction.

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