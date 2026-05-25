Business News | TAKE Solutions Delivers Strong Financial Performance for FY26 with Rs 6,087 Lakhs Consolidated Total Income, Registering a Robust 495.68% Y-o-Y Growth

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25: TAKE Solutions Limited (NSE: TAKE | BSE: 532890), a global technology-driven healthcare solutions provider, today announced its Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company reported a strong operational turnaround during FY26, with consolidated Total Income rising to ₹6,087.26 Lakhs, reflecting a robust 495.68% Year-on-Year growth.

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Key Highlights

* Consolidated Total Income surged 495.68% YoY to ₹6,087 Lakhs in FY26, reflecting strongoperational turnaround and improving business momentum.

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* Revenue from Operations stood at ₹5,419 Lakhs in FY26, marking the commencement ofa new operational growth phase for the company.

* Q4 FY26 Consolidated Total Income increased 3400% YoY to ₹5,937 Lakhs, supported bystrong execution and operational monetization.

* The company reported FY26 Net Profit of ₹1,085 Lakhs with EPS of ₹0.74 per share, whilecontinuing to strengthen its focus on AI-driven healthcare and digital wellness platforms.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported Total Income of ₹6,087.26 Lakhs during FY26 as compared to ₹1,021.90 Lakhs in FY25, registering a robust 495.68% Year-on-Year growth. Revenue from Operations stood at ₹5,418.53 Lakhs, compared to nil operational revenue in the previous financial year, marking the beginning of a new operational growth phase for the company. Profit from Continuing Operations increased significantly to ₹425.61 Lakhs during FY26 from ₹73.80 Lakhs in FY25, reflecting a strong 476.71% Year-on-Year increase supported by improving operational execution, cost optimization measures, and focused business restructuring initiatives. The company reported consolidated Net Profit of ₹1,084.91 Lakhs for FY26, with EPS of ₹0.74 per share.

Consolidated total Income for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹5,937.02 Lakhs, compared to ₹169.60 Lakhs in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a substantial 3400% Year-on-Year growth. Revenue from Operations for the quarter stood at ₹5,418.53 Lakhs, while consolidated Net Profit stood at ₹435.99 Lakhs, compared to a net loss reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, consolidated total Income increased sharply from ₹146.14 Lakhs in Q3 FY26 to ₹5,937.02 Lakhs in Q4 FY26, registering an exceptional 3962.6% Quarter-on-Quarter growth. Consolidated Net Profit also increased significantly from ₹110.91 Lakhs in Q3 FY26 to ₹435.99 Lakhs in Q4 FY26, reflecting a strong 293.1% Quarter-on-Quarter increase. The strong quarterly performance reflects improving operational traction, enhanced business execution, and focused monetization initiatives undertaken during the year.

On a standalone basis, the company reported Total Income of ₹661.75 Lakhs during FY26, whereas standalone Net Profit for FY26 stood at ₹271.91 Lakhs, compared to a net loss of ₹6,973.56 Lakhs reported in FY25, reflecting a significant recovery in the company's standalone financial position.

For Q4 FY26, standalone Total Income stood at ₹518.49 Lakhs, compared to ₹1,087.40 Lakhs reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25, while standalone Net Profit stood at ₹439.18 Lakhs during Q4 FY26 as against ₹477.70 Lakhs in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, standalone Total Income increased from ₹146.14 Lakhs in Q3 FY26 to ₹518.49 Lakhs in Q4 FY26, representing a strong 255% Quarter-on-Quarter growth. Standalone Net Profit also increased significantly from ₹110.96 Lakhs in Q3 FY26 to ₹439.18 Lakhs in Q4 FY26, reflecting a strong 296% Quarter-on-Quarter growth.

During FY26, Take Solutions Limited continued to strengthen its focus on AI-driven healthcare solutions and new-age businesses. The company launched a Rs. 5 crore Innovation Fund to support startups in AI, deep technology, and digital health, while also expanding its presence in the fast-growing health and wellness sector through its AI-driven platform Take. Health. Backed by its strategic initiatives and focus on scalable healthcare offerings.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director, Take Solutions Limited, said, "FY26 was an important year for Take Solutions as we continued to strengthen our presence across healthcare technology and digital solutions. During the year, we focused on expanding our AI-driven healthcare capabilities through Take. Health, while also building a strong innovation ecosystem through our recently launched Innovation Fund. We continue to see strong long-term opportunities emerging across healthcare data solutions, digital wellness platforms, and AI-enabled technologies. Our focus remains on creating sustainable value for stakeholders through disciplined execution, strategic investments, and innovation-driven growth initiatives."

With a strong focus on innovation, AI-focused healthcare capabilities, and strategic investments, Take Solutions Limited continues to strengthen its position across emerging high-growth sectors. Backed by its domain expertise, scalable digital platforms, and long-term growth initiatives, the company remains focused on creating sustainable value for stakeholders while expanding its presence across the evolving healthcare and technology ecosystem.

About Take Solutions

Take Solutions is a global technology company delivering domain-intensive solutions and services for the life sciences and supply chain industries. With deep expertise in building scalable digital platforms and data-driven solutions, the company focuses on enabling enterprises to improve efficiency, compliance, and decision-making. Through its expanding investments in AI, analytics, and digital health technologies, Take Solutions is positioning itself to participate in the next wave of innovation across healthcare and other knowledge-led industries.

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