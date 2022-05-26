New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading event planners, Talentish organised Fashion and Fusion 2022, a Bengali themed based calendar launch, fashion show and DJ night that took place on May 21st, 2022 at HolidayInn, Chinar Park.

The event witnessed some remarkable personalities and actors from the renowned film fraternity. The cover face of the event was none other than profound actor Payel Mukherjee, actor Oeandrila Banerjee, Suma Dey, Arkojyoti Paul Chowdhury and Somanth Gangunly from Akash 8 Channel were also amongst other prominent celebrities to grace the event with their presence.

Apart from them, a successful business tycoon and CEO of WTF Sayan Chakraborty was also present during the event. The list of honourable guests included Colonel Diptangshu Chaudhury (Kargil War Hero), DCP of Howrah Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya and Suresh Sethiya, Director of Siti Cable.

The historic theme of the Bengali calendar launch was inspired by the 12 different months of the Bengali culture which was the first-ever innovative theme conducted by Talentish and made the whole event even more cultural and unique.

During the first day of the event, Talenish organized a summer pool party followed by amazing ramp walks, a mega Bengali calendar launch and DJ performances by eminent DJs across the country.

The party started at 6 pm with an expected crowd of 150 people. The names of some of the eminent DJs presented during the event include DJ Rimi, DJ Amy, DJ Aziz and DJ Harish. DJ Harish being the headliner DJ is well known in Kolkata's nightlife scene and has already made a name for himself by playing at some of the best parties in Kolkata. He has also played at the ICC World Cup 2011 and has been the official after-party DJ of Kolkata Knight Riders.

The event was officially powered by Resnovae Group with ARIMI being the wardrobe partner, makeup partner -Lakme Academy Nagerbazar, gift partner - Himavan Beauty, food partner - Kolkata Rajbari, memento sponsor - SK Karma Construction Pvt Ltd, LED screen sponsor - Indian Art Projects Pvt Ltd and Medal sponsor - Sports & Screen.

The event was successfully held with massive participation from people all across, personifying the art and beauty of their varied cultures and traditions.

The entire fashion show was choreographed by versatile groomer Teena Gaur. Though the event was delayed due to bad weather yet the charm end entertainment quotient of the event made it a super successful event in Kolkata.

The participants were enthralled by the huge celebration and were felicitated for their remarkable performances.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)