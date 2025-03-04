VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of customer experience solutions & education solutions, today unveiled CXM.AI, a hyper-personalisation platform aimed at transforming customer interactions.

CXM.AI brings the first true revolutionary change, in decades, in how organizations engage with customer by provide true bespoke services by eliminating bottle-necks in providing outcome focussed solutions. CXM.AI natively supports cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments for maximum flexibility and scalability. With CXM.AI, organizations can enhance customer experiences, simplify operations, and fuel growth--all through a single, integrated platform. With AI-enabled intelligence, the platform ensures that every customer interaction is fast, hyper-personalized, and effective.

CXM.AI is developed to layer on seamlessly with existing systems and eliminate silos, which are often responsible for fragmented and frustrating customer interactions. By leveraging historical data, buying behaviour, and interaction history, CXM.AI delivers context-aware interactions that provide a hyper-personalized experience, making each customer feel valued and understood. The platform's capabilities enable stakeholders across the organisation to remain fully focused on the customer, whether they are responding to queries, guiding customers through purchase decisions, or resolving complaints.

"In the past 25 years, there has been no transformative change bigger than this, in the way customer service is delivered across industries. Talisma now enables our clients to provide true hyper-personalisation in their customer engagement by breaking data silos across multiple complex systems. I am enthusiastic about the possibilities that CXM.AI brings to our customers. I am confident that this platform will assist our customer in providing exceptional customer experiences to their clients and drive extraordinary outcomes," stated Dr. Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chairman and CEO, Talisma Corporation

CXM.AI Seamless Integrations enable companies to integrate AI-powered insights into their current applications seamlessly. Whether it's ERP, CRM, or business core systems, the platform integrates easily with structured and unstructured data repositories, offering one and the same experience for both customers and staff.

Customer Support Agents enjoy outcome based recommendations, allowing for faster and more precise resolution of customer problems. Sales Executives are granted real-time insights, prospect sentiment, enhancing lead nurturing and speeding deal closure. Marketing Managers are able to use data-based customer journey mapping to build targeted and bespoke marketing strategies. Field Service Executives have instant on-the-go access to 360 degree customer data, maximizing their effectiveness and efficiency in the field. Leadership Teams benefit from AI-informed insights that enable strategic decision-making and long-term business planning.

With more than 25 years of customer experience management experience, Talisma continues its rich legacy of innovating and expanding its reach. The launch of CXM.AI marks the company's efforts to support business success in today's competitive business environment by elevating customer satisfaction, increasing operational efficiency, and fuelling growth through AI-enabled solutions.

About Talisma Corporation: Talisma Corporation is the leading provider of Digital Customer Engagement platforms; enterprise CRM Solutions for a wide range of industries. Talisma's end to end customer journey transformation solutions addresses your toughest digital transformation challenges across all stages of the customer journey, from customer acquisition, engagement to fulfilment with the power to integrate data and insights for profitable outcomes. Talisma serves a variety of industries through its wide range of vertical specific solutions through a combination of advisory / consulting, implementation and support services and is present in at least 30 countries. For more information, visit www.talisma.com

