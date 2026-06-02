Business News | Tally MSME Honours Marks Six Years of Celebrating Entrepreneurial Excellence, Returns Bigger and Bolder in 2026

VMPL

New Delhi, [India] June 2: Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, India's leading business management software provider, has announced the launch of the sixth edition of its annual flagship initiative--Tally MSME Honours. Over the past six years, Tally MSME Honours has grown into a global platform recognizing entrepreneurs and small businesses driving innovation, employment, and economic growth across sectors and geographies, across key sectors such as retail, manufacturing, services, technology, and trading.

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The entries can be submitted by interested businesses or people who know such businesses via this link: Tally Salutes Small & Medium Businesses | International MSME Day 2025 (tallysolutions.com) by June 15th, 2026.

Over the last five editions, Tally MSME Honours has received over 70,000 nominations with over 20% of entries from women-led ventures, making it one of the biggest platforms globally to celebrate MSMEs. This year, Tally expects 20,000 nominations, and the winners will be felicitated on International MSME Day - June 27, 2026. The honours will also spotlight MSME success stories from across the Middle East, Africa, Bangladesh, and Nepal, in addition to India.

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As part of this year's edition, participants will also have the option to submit video entries in native languages, enabling wider participation from entrepreneurs across Tier II, Tier III, and smaller towns, a core focus area for Tally MSME Honours since its inception. To further strengthen the evaluation process, Tally is also deploying an AI-led shortlisting framework that will help validate and assess entries more comprehensively by analysing publicly available business information, ensuring deserving businesses receive due recognition for their impact and growth. In addition, Tally is working closely with national and regional industry and trade associations to deepen outreach and engagement across the MSME ecosystem.

Speaking on this initiative, Ms. Jayati Singh, Chief Business Officer, Tally Solutions, said, "Over the last few years, we have seen MSMEs evolve into highly adaptive and growth-oriented businesses that are expanding into newer markets, embracing technology-led transformation, and building stronger business ecosystems around them. What is particularly inspiring is that this momentum is not limited to large business hubs alone; entrepreneurs across Tier II and Tier III markets are also building ambitious and future-ready businesses with remarkable confidence and resilience. Through Tally MSME Honours, we want to recognise these businesses and bring greater visibility to stories that reflect the evolving strength and entrepreneurial spirit of the MSME ecosystem."

With a strong focus on enabling long-term growth and visibility, Tally MSME Honours extends beyond recognition to create a platform that continuously supports entrepreneurial journeys. Over the years, past winners have become part of a growing network of business leaders and changemakers, gaining opportunities to participate in industry discussions, ecosystem forums, and business-led conversations. These engagements help entrepreneurs showcase their journeys, build meaningful collaborations, exchange insights, and further strengthen their impact within the broader MSME ecosystem.

Tally MSME Honours 2026 will feature the following award categories:

* Wonder Woman: Outstanding women-led businesses making a remarkable impact.

* Business Maestro: Established businesses that have mastered the art of thriving and sustaining success.

* NewGen Icon: A new generation of business owners innovating and paving the way for exponential growth.

* Tech Transformer: Businesses leveraging new technology to drive efficiency and scale.

* Champion of Cause: Purpose-driven businesses contributing meaningfully to society and the environment.

The nomination entries will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising experts from the field of technology, the MSME domain, and the media.

About Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a tech and innovation-led company providing business management software globally. Established in 1986, it has revolutionized business operations with simple yet powerful solutions. Its flagship product, TallyPrime, integrates accounting, inventory, compliance, and banking into a unified platform, serving over 2.5 million businesses and 7 million users across 100+ countries. Tally has also expanded into TallyCapital, which enables easy and secure lending to help entrepreneurs grow their business with confidence. Tally's commitment to skill-building and making youth employable is reflected in Tally Education, which operates across 1,000+ centers in 400+ towns, equipping professionals with industry-relevant expertise. With an unwavering focus on innovation and simplicity, Tally continues to empower MSMEs and drive sustainable business growth.

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