New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/PNN): Tallyplug Technologies has launched the first Tally plugin software with omnichannel funnel support. The name of the software has been kept the same as the organisation's name. It is an accounting software assistant that helps create, analyse and export Tally information. It is the only Tally plugin that provides operational support to the business on mobility. The plugin is available both for smartphones/tablets and desktops.

Tallyplug is one of its kind software with many added features to support the smooth functioning of business by facilitating the easy and on-the-move entry of Tally information. With Tallyplug, one can collect directly from their creditors and manage collection expenses. Once the money is credited, it also informs both parties about the transaction. Having an omnichannel funnel makes it beneficial for every kind of business, be it online or offline or for both kinds of transactions. The software also helps in error-free ordering by showcasing the items within the Tally directly on mobile and online.

Tallyplug has also incorporated an easy e-com-like billing feature in the software, making it easy to create invoices. Users with access to the software can create invoices from anywhere. The plugin required no prior knowledge of accounting or Tally software. On the technical front, the software provides pre-built reports for ledgers, voucher transactions, and stocks. These features help in enhancing the performance of the business as accurate and quick reports are just a click away.

Tallyplug also supports automatic backup of Tally, which helps in keeping the data safe all the time. It also helps in the quick recovery of accidentally deleted data and prevents data from a system crash. The software works with all the latest operating systems with ease. Makers have ensured that the business can gain maximum from the plugin with the minimum investment.

Tallyplug can be downloaded from the official website of Tallyplug. One only needs to register the business with the web page and select the version of the software they want to download. The installation has also been kept easy and, like most of the already known software. Plug in becomes ready to use in 3 simple steps: download>install>>authenticate. Authentication is also easy and quick.

Tallyplug has kept the interface user-friendly and dynamic where a layman to an experienced account professional can benefit from it. It helps in an error-free transaction with minimal chances of false entries with proper checks and balances. Every transaction is supported by relevant proof. Considering the requirement for fast and error-free digital transactions, the makers of Tallyplug have ensured that the plugin is completely bug-free and works with almost all devices. Proper technical support has also been made available to tackle any kind of technical fault and provide troubleshooting.

