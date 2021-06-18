New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Further strengthening its footprint in India, leading talent transformation service provider TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting Services (Quint), launched Omnia's Assessment Center, a global leader in behavioural talent assessment framework.

The official launch ceremony happened in New Delhi in the presence of Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East and Central Africa of Quint, and other important delegates from the industry and associations. A virtual launch was also executed simultaneously along with some of Quint's customers in India and around.

With this launch, TalSuccess will further value-add to its customers through Omina's specialities of insightful reports, resource and unique behavioural talent assessment tools which are ranked as best in the industry globally. The Omnia assessment which includes both behavioural and cognitive aspects, provides objective insights into key personality traits intrinsically related to workplace performance which helps organisations to identify and nurture talents for the future.

The behaviour assessments are based on the 35 plus years of Omnia's extensive research, both theoretical and practical, in the prediction of behavioral characteristics through adjective checklists and psychometric analysis. It provides objective insights into key personality traits intrinsically related to workplace performance. Not only does Omnia help organisations use data to make effective hiring decisions, improve productivity, and increase engagement, Omnia uses the assessment for hiring and professional development as well. The Omnia Assessment empowers HR and business leaders to compare candidates, identify ways to improve staff performance and build culture and engagement through improved communications and team interactions.

On the other hand, through TalSuccess's stronghold in the Indian market, Omnia will be able to expand its business outreach. TalSuccess's parent organisation, Quint Consulting Services, is a global training and consulting company with its footprints in India since 2004. Quint has trained globally more than 2.5 million learners and covered more than 1,250 corporates during the last 30 years. TalSuccess is focused mainly on talent transformation covering talent assessment, talent development, and impact measurement (ROI).

Speaking about the new launch, Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East and Central Africa of Quint Consulting Services said, "While business leaders across the verticals are focusing on modern tools and techniques to consolidate and upskill their talent forces, this launch is a well-timed one. We are always on the lookout to join hands with global thought leaders and initiate global alliances with some of the best-known names. Omnia's behavioral and personality assessment techniques are recognised as the best in class globally. This will enable organisations from across sectors to identify and nurture talents efficiently, and maximise people's performance through the power of behavioural and cognitive insight."

TalSuccess's design methodology incorporates the right balance of content, context, and experiences for any solution, whether it is a program on managerial fundamentals or an in-market immersion for senior executives. The experiences vary widely in format, from metaphoric to hyper-realistic - always geared towards specific learning outcomes. This approach enables leaders not only to learn but also to change and adapt to new challenges. TalSuccess believes in talent transformation, so, for every program, it incorporates initial assessment, workshop delivered using interactive and innovative techniques, training/workshop followed by reinforcement and has complete capability to carry out impact studies (ROI).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)