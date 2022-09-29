New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): The term "Internet meme" refers to a practice, idea, expression, or piece of media that becomes popular online and spreads quickly. Social networking sites and blogs that post and repost well-liked memes frequently contribute to the spread of Internet memes by boosting their appeal.

When Dogecoin was released in 2013, meme tokens saw a significant increase in popularity in the cryptocurrency market. Meme coins, which were first intended to be a humorous joke, have the potential to increase in value significantly and have already established themselves as having multibillion-dollar market capitalizations.

However, meme coins can generate a lot of enthusiasm, particularly since many celebrities support them, giving them far more publicity. Unfortunately, many meme currencies tend to lack original applications and core value, which reduces them to simple cute and hilarious memes. Meme tokens' sole usage is speculative, which greatly impacts how much they rely on any momentum they may generate.

In this article, we will be looking at the new project Big Eyes Coin is still in presale and has been making huge progress whilst only being in the second phase of its presale. Whilst looking at their competition Tamadoge, who may have a bright future also.

Tamadoge (TAMA) Aims to Grab Everyones AttentionTamadoge has surpassed all expectations by reaching a record-breaking $4 million in presale within 3 weeks, which is a significant milestone. As a result, it may end up being the next big meme currency. The first play-to-earn meme coin that has the potential to become a crypto juggernaut is Tamadoge, they have barked loud and clear to attract attention as it entered the gate.

Since Tamadoge is a deflationary currency, 5 per cent of every dollar spent will be burned, and for every 100 tokens purchased, 5 will be deleted, steadily reducing the number of tokens. To expand the Tamadoge community, 30 per cent of token purchases will be used only for marketing and development. Last but not least, 65 per cent of all token purchases will go directly into the prize fund for the play-to-earn Tamadoge leaderboard for all players.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Making BIG Moves in Presale

Having just started its presale, the brand-new protocol Big Eyes Coin has raised over $2 million (BIG). Big Eyes is a brand-new generation of community tokens with a cat design that aims to spread wealth throughout the DeFi ecosystem and provide the possibility of financial independence to those who support the project. During the second round of the presale, the price is set at 0.0001357143, while the third stage is expected to see a 25% increase.

At the platform launch, 90 per cent of BIG will be made available to the public together with NFT collections that are intended to uplift and amuse consumers. As a result, the platform will be managed by the community. In order to support meritocracy, the platform doesn't impose taxes or trading fees. The fees for many new businesses are astronomically expensive because there isn't enough market liquidity to trade in. Due to Big Eyes' over $1 million in pre-funding and the fact that it will eliminate slippages on the platform, liquidity won't be an issue.

Final Thoughts

A BIG giveaway of up to USD 250k worth of BIG coins has been put in place by the Big Eyes Team. All you need to do to join this giveaway is follow Big Eyes on Twitter, share the 250k giveaway image, and complete a form to be one of the lucky winners. This could prove to be very beneficial for Big Eyes moving forward, as Tamadoge's presale stages are over.

Click below to learn more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)