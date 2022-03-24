Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The organized breakfast market in South India has a new entrant with Tameemi Foods.

NSR Group of companies having its headquarters at Inkel Business Park, Angamaly has recently launched its new food brand Tameemi Foods specializing in South Indian Breakfast products.

Also Read | Portugal vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoffs, Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of European Qualifiers With Time in IST.

The Kerala based corporate group, which has made a name for itself in edible oil products, is now in the ready-to-cook category through Tameemi Foods.

With product offerings that include puttu powder, rice flour, easy idli, appam, rawa, the battle for the first meal of the day is getting hotter. As South Indian families consume on the move, the time taken to cook up a full-fledged breakfast is a bit of a challenge and it paves the strategy for easy cook recipes by Tameemi.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Confirmed for April 7, 2022.

The easy cook recipe segment is one where many a player has come and gone. The reasons for failure vary in each case but achieving success comes with no more than a few ingredients. "What have succeeded so far are those products and solutions where the consumption was already large or essentially repeatability being high and where a unique level of processing element was brought in by virtue of easy-to-cook. Besides, consumers always love to stick to traditional taste and unique making process helped the cause," explains K H Noushad, The Chairman and Managing Director of Tameemi Foods. That means, targeting the traditional South Indian breakfast of puttu, appam, upma, idli is the right approach, he adds, since consumption for each is already very high.

Tameemi Foods registers its unique technology in process through 'copper controlled roasting' aka CCR in which the rice and wheat flours are subjected to double roasting in large scale copper vessels. The manufacturing plant is situated in a 15,000 sq. ft. area with advanced Industrial machineries and CCR vessel units. Traditional concept of roasting raw materials in copper lined vessels without compromising its taste factor is quintessential of this technology.

Copper when heated maintains the Ideal temperature evenly across the surface without burning the raw material, giving it a natural aromatic flavor and taste. And this forms the USP of Tameemi and the entire branding communication of the breakfast range will be around CCR.

Sameer K N, CEO and Director of Tameemi Foods told that, "Convenient and tasty breakfast products is not a fad or a Covid-specific need but a long term consumer energy that is here to stay. As consumer's affluence level grows, they tend to reach out for brands they trust and hence brands gain via conversion from the unpackaged market. Even as we are late entrants, this is a massive opportunity! While puttu, upma, idli are traditionally breakfast items, these tend to serve as light meals or snacks that can be consumed any time. At this price, from a trusted name, the range should get a good trial."

NSR Group plans to extend Tameemi Foods into the adjacent categories of whole spices, masalas, snacks, and multi-millet cereals to retail across South Indian markets.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)