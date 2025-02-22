BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22: The CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2025 convened policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss Tamil Nadu's evolving infrastructure needs and opportunities under the theme Shaping the Future: Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Infrastructure for All.

Also Read | Apple Intelligence To Be Available in Localised English for Indian Market in April With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

The summit explored critical areas such as data centers and digital infrastructure, green mobility and hydrogen fuel, integrated transportation networks, and innovations in construction and real estate development.

Key Insights from Industry Leaders

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Shiv Das Meena, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) & Former Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, emphasized the crucial role of infrastructure in achieving Tamil Nadu's vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. He highlighted that both hard infrastructure (physical assets) and soft infrastructure (social inclusivity and human resource development) must progress in tandem to drive sustainable growth.

He stressed the importance of timely completion of infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity and mobility within the state. Speaking about the Chennai Metro Rail Project, he pointed out that its completion will significantly reduce travel time within the city. He also noted that delays in project execution often stem from developers, and TNRERA is actively monitoring requests for project timeline extensions while streamlining the registration process digitally, ensuring that registrations are completed within 30 days of submission of all required information.

Additionally, Meena highlighted that Coimbatore's emergence as an IT hub presents an opportunity to compete with Bengaluru. He further emphasized the need for developing Coimbatore Airport on par with Bengaluru Airport to reinforce Tamil Nadu's position as South India's premier aviation hub a title it held before Bengaluru's rise in the sector.

C. Devarajan, Convenor, CII TN Infrastructure Panel & Managing Director, URC Construction Pvt. Ltd., underscored the importance of long-term resilience in infrastructure projects. He stated that the real estate and housing sectors play a critical role in driving economic growth and employment. Policies that support affordable housing, rental housing models, and ease of doing business will be essential in ensuring housing for all while boosting Tamil Nadu's economy. He called for greater collaboration between industry, government, and stakeholders to create a roadmap for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure projects.

CII-CBRE Report: Tamil Nadu: The State of Unlimited Possibilities

At the summit, CII and CBRE launched a joint report titled 'Tamil Nadu: The State of Unlimited Possibilities', highlighting the state's accelerated economic growth driven by its robust infrastructure. The report was released in the presence of Mr. Shiv Das Meena, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA), Mr. C. Devarajan, Convenor, CII TN Infrastructure Panel & Managing Director, URC Construction Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Preetham Mehra, Senior Executive Director & Head - Government Practice, CBRE India & Ms. Rukmini Thiagarajan, Co-Convenor, CII TN Infrastructure Panel & Director, IG3 Infra Ltd.

The report underscores Tamil Nadu's dynamic growth trajectory, driven by strategic investments in transportation, real estate, industrial corridors, and digital infrastructure.

The CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2025 provided a platform to foster discussions, shape policies, and accelerate Tamil Nadu's journey towards sustainable and inclusive development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)