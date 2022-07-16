Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taneira, the Indian ethnic-wear brand from the house of TATA unveiled 'Vegan Visions', an innovative range of plant-based yarn sarees in collaboration with TENCEL™ LUXE today at Luxe by Eden, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru. The event was hosted in the presence of C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Taneira and Dr Pranesh Sridharan, Commercial Head - Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Region, TENCEL™ LUXE.

This range of sarees woven from this innovative yarn brings together the harmonious union of nature and technology that drapes one in elegance. The unique filament of the yarn gives the sarees a heavenly lustre reminiscent of silk while instilling it with a lightness making for a graceful, comfortable drape. Backed by scientific temperament, the strength of the new age yarn is a unique attribute that lends it a long life.

Speaking about this notable initiative, Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Taneira, said, "At Taneira, as we continue to bring the traditional weaves made of pure and natural fibres from 100+ clusters across India under one roof, we are cognizant of the fact that our consumers are also progressive in their outlook and are exploring new lifestyle choices. Innovation is our ally, to help develop products that suit these contemporary lifestyles. And Vegan Visions - a range of Sarees made for occasion wear and formal wear, with a new plant-based yarn called Tencel Luxe, is a committed step towards our endeavour to keep up with the evolving consumer needs."

While Dr Pranesh Sridharan, Commercial Head - Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Region, TENCEL™ LUXE, added, "TENCEL™ LUXE is the first innovation in the natural filament yarn industry after over 40 years. It is derived from a plant base. It has a lustre like silk and is very strong. Its strength allows for addition of any amount of surface ornamentation. The Vegan Visions range of Sarees by Taneira, truly celebrate this innovation."

Starting at a range of INR 4,999/- onwards which goes up to INR 7,999/-, the Vegan Visions range offers a melange of vibrant tones and designs, and is an ideal choice of work wear, festive wear as well as evening wear. The collection is available to shop across select Taneira stores and on the brand's official website www.taneira.com.

The invite-only launch event saw visible excitement from the guests including saree enthusiasts and patrons and fashion and lifestyle influencers dressed up in fineries adorning various motifs with a contemporary twist interspersed with pleasant music and trays of savouries.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the Tata group company, offers unique pieces across sarees, dress materials and Ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure & natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship: the best of India under one roof. Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with exclusive design, diverse workmanship and authenticity of handcraft. The products cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff across 11 cities and 26 stores across India.

Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 26 stores strong across Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jamshedpur, Vadodara, Lucknow and Kolkata. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

