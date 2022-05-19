Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790), India's leading CPaaS provider announced the appointment of Sunil Bajpai as its Chief Trust Officer, effective May 19, 2022. Sunil Bajpai joins the company after working with the Government of India for over 30 years, including in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), where he served as Principal Advisor. At Tanla, he will be responsible for driving exceptional trust standards for the CPaaS ecosystem with a specific focus on the consumers of business communication.

"Tanla is a company with a larger purpose of instilling trust across the CPaaS ecosystem - we are extremely honoured to serve over a billion consumers - our customer's customers. We have instilled trust in the products we develop with a single-minded focus on data security and data privacy and protecting the consumers from spam & fraud." said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO. "Sunil Bajpai joining Tanla as Chief Trust Officer with his exemplary track record in this domain highlights our commitment to being a thought leader in the exciting world of trusted business communication. I am very excited to have Sunil on board as he brings tremendous passion for building trust across the ecosystem, keeping the consumers' interests in mind. I've admired Sunil's work for years, and it is a pleasure to have him on the team." Tanla has been at the forefront of building trust in business communication. Trubloq, its blockchain platform has contributed to a 44 per cent decrease in complaints against registered telemarketers since the TCCCPR 2018, went live resulting in reduction of spam and fraud. Wisely, the patented platform of Tanla provides data security and data privacy for all business communications. The appointment of Sunil Bajpai as Chief Trust Officer is a further testament to Tanla's commitment to enhancing the consumer experience in business communication. He will work with the regulatory community, enterprises, and partners to drive products and policies to address all concerns of consumers in the evolving space of business communication globally. Talking about his appointment at Tanla, Sunil Bajpai said, "When TRAI came out with the TCCCPR regulation, I saw Tanla's innovation and domain knowledge help convert the regulatory intent into reality by building Trubloq, the largest blockchain use case in the CPaaS industry in the world. I am very excited to join Tanla with its passion for innovation and compliance because Tanla has repeatedly demonstrated that it is committed to driving trust across all dimensions of its business. My priority is to build trust amongst the consumers and achieve the gold standard in user experience." Sunil Bajpai has held numerous positions of responsibility across policymaking, research, and leadership in the Indian Government. At TRAI, he was the key proponent and the brain behind the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018, a path-breaking first-in-the-world initiative for controlling spam and fraud communications and protecting the interests of the consumers. The board of Tanla is thrilled to welcome Sunil Bajpai as part of the Tanla family.

Also Read | Shanghai Likely To Resume Cross-District Public Transport From May 22, Days After Strict COVID-19 Lockdown.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)