Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790), a pioneering AI-native platform company, today announced the appointment of MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer for Asia and the Middle East.

Tanla's AI-native platform combines agentic AI, self-learning and power of NVIDIA's latest GPU to provide secure and scalable real time communication. Led by its flagship platform, Wisely AI, Tanla protects 100 million users from spam and scams across the world like the recent launch in Indonesia that addresses a $5 billion fraud and spam challenge with a leading telco. Built with a flexible, scalable architecture, this platform is designed to adapt seamlessly to other geographies, allowing Tanla to extend its impact and combat fraud and spam challenges globally. Tanla is setting new benchmarks in privacy-first, AI-powered communications.

Sunil joins Tanla with over 30 years of rich experience in telecom and enterprise technology innovation. Notably, he led the launch of multiple large-scale platforms, including International Long Distance (ILD) and National Long Distance (NLD) services during his tenure at Vodafone, while forging some of the industry's most significant strategic partnerships. His proven ability to spearhead transformational growth and nurture telco connects, positions Tanla to accelerate its market leadership and expand its footprint in dynamic, high-potential geographies across Asia and the Middle East.

This appointment reinforces Tanla's leadership, following recent hires of the Chief AI, Data & Analytics Officer and Chief Customer Officer, while expanding talent across key teams driving innovation, customer success, and growth.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Tanla, said, "We are proud to stand at the forefront of AI-native communications innovation. Sunil is a visionary leader with an exceptional track record, a perfect fit to help us harness emerging opportunities and scale our impact. His leadership will be critical as we empower enterprises to unlock new value and drive digital transformation across diverse markets."

Sunil Kumar said, "Joining Tanla at this transformative stage is inspiring. Platforms like Wisely AI showcase the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to delivering next-generation, secure communication experiences that empower users and businesses."

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise- and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

