Business News | Tapplent Unveils IHVI - A New Enterprise Intelligence Layer for the AI Age

Launches a next-generation integrated Human Value Intelligence (iHVI) platform designed to help organizations adapt, scale, and compete in the era of intelligent work

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Tapplent, a global HR technology company, today announced the launch of Tapplent iHVI (Integrated Human Value Intelligence), a next-generation enterprise workforce intelligence platform designed for organizations to navigate the convergence of AI, workforce disruption, rising talent costs, productivity pressure, and enterprise adaptability. With the launch of iHVI, Tapplent is creating a new category for workforce recruitment, onboarding, planning, learning, management and growth helping enterprises make the shift beyond traditional human resource management to unlock the full potential of their workforce in real-time.

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Tapplent iHVI is an innovative, automated, end-to-end platform for strategic decision-making enabling enterprises in the AI age make faster people decisions by combining human judgement with contextual intelligence. It is a unified intelligence ecosystem that connects workforce operations, capability intelligence, behavioural patterns, productivity signals, learning systems, organizational trust, AI-assisted decision-making, and business outcomes into one continuously evolving enterprise intelligence framework.

At its core, Tapplent iHVI integrates four critical dimensions of human capability:

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- Intelligent Quotient (IQ) which is the problem-solving and decision-making capability.- Emotional Quotient (EQ) that drives trust, influence, and relationship dynamics.- Creative Quotient (CQ) which helps deliver innovation and adaptability.- Human Value Quotient (HVQ) that is the ability to convert intelligence into measurable enterprise outcomes.Together, these four dimensions create a continuous intelligence framework that enables enterprises to understand how value is created, amplified, and scaled across teams, functions, leadership structures and distributed workforces. This helps organizations track how decisions influence outcomes, identify high-value contributors beyond formal hierarchies, map trust, collaboration, and innovation flows and continuously align capability with business strategy.

"We are creating an entirely new and innovative workforce management category defined by systems of intelligence and not by systems of transactions as it has been," said Sanjay Raina, Co-Founder and Director of Tapplent Inc. "Our iHVI TM is a truly unified, connected workforce intelligence system enabling enterprises to understand, orchestrate, adapt, and scale human capability alongside AI systems. It helps evolve the enterprise ecosystem towards AI-enabled systems, conversational interfaces, automation layers, agentic workflows, architected to improve experience flexibility and interoperability. Intelligent enterprises, thus become living systems of agility, adaptability, and acceleration driving their next strategic advantage."

The launch of Tapplent iHVI comes at a pivotal moment for global enterprises as they are evolving into 'Living Systems' that are continuously learning, adapting, and evolving through real-time decisions, human interactions and trust networks and, distributed intelligence across teams. This helps enterprise systems evolve beyond constructs such as roles, skills, and periodic performance metrics, into how human capability translates into business value.

"What's unique about Tapplent iHVI is the rapid deployment and adoption it enables with its user-friendly interface powering the enterprise to derive benefits faster, delivering higher productivity and efficiency," added Raina. "I strongly believe the future is in building intelligence infrastructures capable of continuously connecting people, capability, productivity, trust, learning, operational execution, and business outcomes at enterprise scale."

The Tapplent iHVI Platform enables enterprises to:

- Unify workforce data with behavioural and capability insights,- Understand how human value is created across individuals, teams, and networks,- Identify emerging capability patterns and gaps in real time,- Support better decision-making through deeper human context,- Align people, processes, and AI systems more effectively and,- Continuously evolve the organization as a dynamic system of human capability.Building the HR Intelligence Layer of the Enterprise

Tapplent is establishing a new foundational layer in enterprise architecture with the integrated Human Value Intelligence (iHVI) Layer that connects Capability to Intelligence to Decisions to Outcomes.

Tapplent iHVI is structured around five intelligence layers:-

1.Human Insight Intelligence 2. Talent Discovery Intelligence 3. Capability Acceleration Intelligence 4. Performance Intelligence 5. Culture and Trust Intelligence As enterprises evolve through different stages of HR and digital maturity, the first intelligence-orchestrated workforce layer, Tapplent Workforce Intelligence Fabric™ is focused on industries experiencing some of the world's highest workforce complexity -- volume hiring demand, distributed operations, frontline workforce dependency, and attrition intensity. These sectors include BFSI, GCCs, retail, logistics, delivery ecosystems, staffing, and BPO industries where workforce productivity, speed-to-hire, capability readiness, operational agility, and employee retention directly influence business performance and cost economics at scale.

Tapplent believes these sectors represent one of the most immediate opportunities for intelligent workforce infrastructure, where enterprises require continuously adaptive platforms capable of sensing workforce patterns, enabling rapid workforce deployment, improving capability readiness, and helping leadership make faster and more contextual people decisions.

Availability

The Tapplent iHVI platform is now available to enterprises in India. For more information, please visit tapplent.com or email us at contact@tapplent.com

About Tapplent

Tapplent Inc. is a global HR technology innovation company building the next intelligence layer for modern enterprises in the AI age. Its unified workforce platform and Integrated Human Value Intelligence (iHVI™) ecosystem are designed to help organizations understand, orchestrate, and scale human capability through continuous intelligence, adaptive workforce systems, and AI-enabled enterprise decision-making.

With customers across 30+ countries and deployments spanning technology, staffing, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, logistics, services, and distributed workforce industries, Tapplent is helping enterprises evolve from traditional workforce management toward intelligent, adaptive, and continuously learning organizations.

Media Contact

Arati MukerjiChief Marketing OfficerTapplent Inc.arati@tapplent.com

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