Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Tara Prakashana, a not-for-profit trust dedicated to preserving and disseminating Vedic knowledge over the last 2 decades, has signed an MoU with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence with a renowned reputation in interdisciplinary research. This partnership seeks to foster a rich exchange of academic and cultural knowledge through critical research, publication, and the preservation of rare manuscripts.

Under this MoU, MAHE's Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (DLHS) at Bengaluru campus will collaborate with Tara Prakashana to support research projects and facilitate the critical publication of rare manuscripts in Indian Philosophy, Sanskrit Studies, Indology, and Religious Studies. The MoU establishes two dedicated research positions at MAHE in collaboration with Tara Prakashana, emphasizing critical editing, textual criticism, philology, and the broader Indian Knowledge Systems, bringing together expertise and academic rigor to enrich the understanding of these cultural treasures.

"At Tara Prakashana, we are committed to preserving India's knowledge and cultural legacy, and this partnership with MAHE represents a monumental step in making rare Indian manuscripts accessible for academic research and public knowledge," said Dr. P.R. Mukund, Founder of Tara Prakashana.

Dr P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, appreciated the efforts and said, "This MoU with Tara Prakashana reflects our dedication to preserving and promoting India's invaluable cultural heritage. Through the support of research and scholarly engagement with rare manuscripts, we aim to create a meaningful connection between traditional knowledge and modern academic pursuits."

Tara Prakashana, established in 2006 under the guidance of the late philosopher Padmashri Shri Bannanje Govindacharya by Prof. P.R Mukund, has preserved over 3,300 manuscripts to date, employing advanced technologies like Multi-Spectral Imaging for digital archiving. This collaboration aims to expand the scope of IKS through careful selection, textual analysis, and publication of manuscripts that offer invaluable insights into historical philosophies, linguistics, and literature.

DLHS, MAHE-B'LRU offers seven academic programs, including four UG, three PG, and PhD programs. The department currently undertakes three research projects, including the MeitY-funded 'Sanskrit Knowledge Accessor,' of 4.65Cr. With state-of-the-art labs and advanced infrastructure, it has become a preferred destination for students pursuing studies in Liberal Arts.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

The journey of MAHE, which began in 1953, rooted in the principles and vision of Dr TMA Pai, is a story of inspiration and transformation. What started with a medical college has evolved into a comprehensive, multidisciplinary university. Over the years, numerous academic units have been added across various disciplines. Over the past seven decades, MAHE has grown into one of India's largest multidisciplinary universities. We offer a diverse range of graduate and postgraduate courses across key disciplines such as Medicine, Engineering, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Nursing, Hotel Administration, Allied Health, Management, Communication, Design, and Liberal Arts.

About Tara Prakashana:

Tara Prakashana is a not-for-profit trust established by Prof. P.R. Mukund under the guidance of his Guru, Late Shri Bannanje Govindacharya, in the year 2006 at Bangalore with the sole intention and focus of preserving and disseminating Vedic knowledge. Tara Prakashana has saved more than 3300 manuscripts over a period of 18 years in a range of formats, including paper, digital, and now polymers. It has distributed lakhs of free copies of booklets written by Dr Mukund on the basics of Vedic thought and spirituality all over the world across all demographics and communities, as well as publishing several books focusing on application of Vedic thought to everyday life for productivity and success.

