Business News | Taste the Power of Shakti: How Papiya Is Putting Women at the Heart of Hyderabad's Food Story

Taste the Power of Shakti: How Papiya Is Putting Women at the Heart of Hyderabad's Food Story

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: In a city where fusion concepts have become the norm, Papiya (last name to be added) chose to take a different route. Her restaurant, Paasa Local in Madhapur, Hyderabad, is built around a clear, grounded idea: food that tastes like home -- familiar, comforting, and made with care.

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The restaurant serves traditional South Indian tiffins throughout the day, offering everything from soft idlis and crisp dosas to other regional breakfast favourites prepared using fresh ingredients and time-tested recipes. Once it is lunch time, Paasa Local transforms into a bustling destination for its unlimited buffet, drawing families, food lovers, and professionals looking for a break from work.

The buffet celebrates some of the region's most-loved dishes, featuring favourites such as Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Chicken 65, Gongura Mutton Curry, Mutton Haleem, and a variety of seasonal specialties. The focus remains firmly on authentic flavours, generous portions, and the comfort of a meal that feels both wholesome and familiar. And for those who save room for dessert, there's Double Ka Meetha, offering a fitting end to the meal.

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At the heart of Paasa Local, however, is Papia's belief in Shakti -- the idea of women as creators, builders, and custodians of culture. A Corporate Legal Counsel, entrepreneur, and advocate for women's entrepreneurship, she sees the restaurant as more than a business venture. It is an expression of her belief that women should be visible not only as contributors to India's food traditions but also as founders shaping the future of the industry.

As the founder of Paasa Local, as well as legal services firm Prioriz Legal and the upcoming fashion brand Shukra, Papia represents a growing generation of women building businesses across industries. Through Paasa Local, she brings together two things she cares deeply about: preserving regional culinary traditions and creating space for women-led enterprises to thrive.

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