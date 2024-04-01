NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, a leading general insurance provider, has launched "Travel Guard Plus", a comprehensive travel insurance product that redefines complete coverage for travellers with an array of bundle plans. TATA AIG's Travel Guard Plus has been meticulously designed to meet people's diverse travel needs with a wide range of plans where 41 different types of covers has been packaged to meet the need of customers.

TATA AIG's Travel Guard Plus provides coverage for a range of situations including Loss of Personal Baggage, Compassionate Travel / Stay, Accommodation extension, Up-gradation to Business class, Personal Accident in India, and Instant Gratification that allows travellers to get instant money in case of any flight delays or cancellation on real-time basis. These enhancements aim to elevate the overall travel experience and setting new standards in a travel protection, ensuring travellers have access to extensive coverage tailored to their needs with the ease of claims.

Amongst the many product enhancements, one significant transformation is the customization of plans. Customer can choose from 3 add-on bundles - Cruise Bundle, Travel Plus Bundle, Accident Bundle which caters to cruise related contingencies, frequent flyer cover, coma cover, adventure sports cover. The plans have been customised in addition to the base plans. Moreover, the policy also provides optional assistance services which allows travellers to customize their coverage even further.

Speaking about the new TATA AIG Travel Guard Plus, Mr. Saurav Jaiswal, President & Chief Operating Officer, TATA AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. said, "At TATA AIG we are excited to announce the launch of Travel Guard Plus, which demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to its customers' needs by providing all-encompassing insurance solutions. With our Travel Guard Plus policy, travellers can embark on their adventures with a sense of assurance, as they have a safeguard against unexpected circumstances. Our emphasis is on ensuring a stress-free experience tailored to each traveller's specific requirements."

Key Additions in Travel Guard Plus:

* Annual Multi Trip cover with higher single per trip duration of up to 180 days * Single Trip with an option of single policy up to 365 days.* Optional Assistance Services such as Care at Home, Baggage tracking, Lost Passport tracking to enhance convenience.* Non-medical coverage only plan that suits several travellers who requires cover for non-medical covers only - such as for students who travel abroad for study or young travellers travelling for short duration preferring only non-medical travel insurance. * Separate plan for Schengen geo-scope.* New age covers such as adventure sports, instant gratification for flight cancellation/flight delay, loss of Personal Baggage, Personal Accident in India and pandemic coverage. * Senior Plus plan (71 - 80 years) for higher medical sum inured up to $100000.* Super Senior plan (> 80 years) for higher medical sum insured up to $50000.

